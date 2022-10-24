Name: Hope Damon
Age: 65
City or town of residence: Croydon, 35 years
How long have you lived in your House district? 42 years
Family: Happily married to George Chait, 39 years. Our daughters Sasha and Nadia Chait live with their spouses Ashwin Ramaswamy and Omar Saleem in NYC& campaign here!
Education: BS Nutrition, Framingham State College
Occupation: dietitian & diabetes educator, owner The Nutrition Counseling Center, 35 years. Retiring soon from a rewarding career helping people.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: NH Women’s Foundation board and co-chair grants committee, past- president NH Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, Granite State Diabetes Educators.
Public/government service: Leader, We Stand Up For Croydon Students, Prouty cyclist, co-founder Cinnamon St Child Care.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
1. My #1 goal is to increase state funding for excellent public schools. Quality education is for the greater good and is essential to an informed, effective democracy. Education should be factual, so we can learn from the truths of our complex history and contemporary evolving scientific knowledge. The so-called parental rights bill is divisive and will drive up costs.
2. I am committed to protecting democracy and stopping the radical Free Staters. The nonpartisan, grassroots Croydon campaign to preserve our school system proved participation counts and works! I will be an accessible representative with a monthly newsletter to constituents to inform on state house work. I will work to engage citizens to participate. That requires awareness and action by voters.
3. I will work vigorously to protect reproductive rights and prevent loss of privacy. The overturn of Roe v Wade is a slippery slope to loss of other privacy freedoms. It threatens LGBTQ rights and risks loss of contraception access. Government does not belong in private healthcare decisions. We should not be criminalizing medical procedures!
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
First, we must expand affordable, convenient access to contraception so all most pregnancies are intended and wanted. The decision to have an abortion is deeply personal. However we personally feel about abortion, it is not the place of elected officials to decide for someone else whether or when they become a parent. The law is about legal access to a health care that allows families to determine their own futures. The newly restrictive NH law makes abortion the only medical procedure subject to criminalization for health care professionals. It has no exceptions for rape or incest. We already have inadequate access to reproductive health care providers – this will make it worse. We need to let families and medical providers make the decisions that are right for them. I will oppose any restrictions on reproductive rights.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
We must urgently and vigorously move to cheaper, cleaner, renewable domestic energy sources. This is both an environmental and an economic issue. If NH had implemented a more diverse energy portfolio earlier, we would not be seeing such enormous rate increases. Both VT and Maine have been proactive about diversifying power sources. Their rate hikes recently are far below ours. NH should power our state buildings with solar. We should incentivize municipal solar throughout the state as well as promoting residential solar and wind projects. Solar is now established as the least expensive power source. Biomass and wind energy production should also be considered.
We need to take action to reduce the adverse climate impacts of transit. While electric vehicles are not yet within the economic reach of many, we must build the infrastructure with charging stations to be ready. There should be rail service along all the major traffic corridors and food bus transit within our small cities. This is both good for climate and more economical for individual travel.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
NH is last in the country for state funding of education – and would still be last if we tripled what the state provides to communities. Reliance on local property taxes to pay about 70% of local school costs means your zip code determines the resources available for schools. This is not equitable!! The statewide property tax (SWEPT) has not worked. The state’s definition of funding adequacy is far below what education actually costs. Public dollars have paid over $14 million dollars in vouchers to private, religious and home schools with no oversight or Education Funding. It is not helping low income families access better schooling but rather paying for well-funded students who were already in those schools. We must repeal the voucher system.
NH is the only New England state that has not legalized marijuana. We should legalize, carefully regulate and tax marijuana sales. The considerable revenues (which now go across our borders) should be used to better fund education in communities with an inadequate tax base and also to provide affordable, accessible mental health care. Legalization would also reduce unsafe black market marijuana sales and create jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.