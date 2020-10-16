John W. Streeter, Sullivan County House District 8

John Streeter
Age: 52
City or town of residence: Charlestown
How long have you lived in your House district? 14yrs
Family: Married, blended family of 9 kids
Education: Some college
Occupation: IT contractor
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: 6yrs School Board at Fall Mountain Regional School District, current selectman, Charlestown
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Fund education appropriately and lower the property tax for most of us. This would level the playing field, and make every town competitive economically, while giving every student equal opportunity to thrive
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
I want to see the final study of the commission, but I think that the legislature needs to find a way to fund education fairly across the board for all pre-K-12 students.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
I have never had an issue with the police and my experiences have been always respectful. As one of 400 in the house, I would listen to other peoples perspectives to see if change needs to happen. It is important to keep everyone safe and respected, on both sides of the badge.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Implicit in this question is that the cost of high property taxes is bankrupting people on fixed incomes. The reason that taxes are high is that there is a level of services that all people in NH require. What I am hearing in the question is that the way we raise money for required services is inequitable. I do not subscribe to the notion that we need fewer services or can skimp on the quality of those services, so the answer would be at looking at fairer ways to raise the revenue, ways that look at the ability for one to pay, not at what they once had in order to buy their property.