Claudia Istel, Sullivan County House District 7

Claudia Istel
Age: 67
City or town of residence: Acworth
How long have you lived in your House district? 39 years
Family: I am married to Grant Taylor, and we have two daughters, Phoebe married to Micah, and Brigitte
Education: B.A. Hampshire College, M.Ed. Keene State College
Occupation: Nearly 40 years teaching high school, retired from Fall Mountain Regional High School after 30 years teaching math; currently an adjunct at River Valley Community College
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Female Charitable Society (Acworth), United Church of Acworth, Economic Mission Group of the NH Conference of the United Church of Christ, NH Alliance for a Moral Economy, Sullivan County 4-H Leaders Association
Public/government service: Acworth Cemetery Trustee; Acworth Budget Committee; formerly: Acworth Conservation Commission
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Promoting workers’ rights and benefits is good for workers and for the economy. Well paid workers with health benefits and paid family and medical leave are financially secure, can maintain their health, and can take care of family members without risking job loss are more productive workers with better morale. They are less likely to switch jobs, providing employers stability and savings in training new workers. They support the local economy with their spending and may even be able to save a little.
While NH had a robust economy, pre-Covid, there was, and continues to be, a serious divide between those who have at least enough and those who are barely making ends meet. Working full-time should allow the worker the dignity of affording food, housing, medical care, and transportation, at the very least, which for a childless adult, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator for NH is $12.61/hour, way above the current NH and federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour. Yet the governor has twice vetoed raising the minimum wage to even $10/hour, which is still significantly below that of our neighboring states. Thus, re-establishing an NH minimum wage and raising it would be one of my legislative priorities.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The NH Constitution mandates an adequate education, upheld by the Claremont decisions, defined in timeless terms, for today and tomorrow, giving students oral and written communication skills; understanding of social, economic, political systems and governmental processes; art and history to appreciate cultures; academic and vocational training to prepare for jobs and further education; personal mental and physical wellness. This definition covers all the things we expect of our schools today – academic programs for students of all abilities, technical and vocational training, STEM, the arts, programs and services to support the physical and mental well-being of students — all students, regardless of the affluence of their community.
The legislature has the responsibility to establish a formula accepted, though not necessarily liked, by the whole state. We – citizens, municipalities, businesses – need to prioritize education and work together, not pit richer against poorer communities, to provide an adequate education. We need to share the wealth of our state among our public schools without adding expensive bureaucracy and while assuring public tax dollars fund public schools. A realistic statewide property tax, reducing the number of supervisory administrative units, and investing in energy efficiency in our schools for long term savings could be considered.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Police are important to maintain safe communities, free of crime. Just as schools have expanded their services to meet the needs of the students by providing meals, health care and social services, police have found themselves in a similar situation. Without sufficient social structures needed to care for the homeless, the mentally ill, the addicted, LGBTQ people without community, the police find themselves as the first responders to deal with all manner of social difficulties that have nothing to do with fighting crime. Police are asked to practice skills that they have not been trained in and they may not have imagined needing. With good intentions, seek to serve their communities, but they need a wider set of skills and techniques to cope with the wide variety of situations they are asked to confront.
Another area of concern involves the immigrant community and people of color, racial profiling, and an assumption that a person of color is an immigrant, causing Immigration and Custom Enforcement to be called.
The legislature can help support training for the police so they can be their best in difficult situations. Also establishing driver’s licenses for immigrants who do not yet have green cards would help.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
We are a greying state, with an increasing number of seniors who need financial and social service supports to continue living in their homes. They need property tax relief, transportation and social services as well as, sometimes, financial help to live in their homes.
One model might be to establish independent living and assisted living apartments at our county home complexes to allow seniors affordable living and continuity of care as they age.