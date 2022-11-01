Jason Bourne, a Cornish native making his first run for state office, will face Margaret Drye, a Plainfield Republican trying for the fourth time to win a seat in the N.H. House, in the race for the Sullivan District 7 House seat. The floterial district includes Charlestown, Cornish, Newport, Plainfield and Unity.

Bourne, 52, is the director of technology at Kimball Union Academy and has served 15 years on the Cornish Zoning Board. He defeated Newport Democrat Larry Flint by a wide margin in the Sept. 13 primary.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

