Aron, Istel compete again for Sullivan County 7 seat in NH House

In a reprise of their 2018 electoral battle, Rep. Judy Aron and Claudia Istel, both of Acworth, will face off Nov. 3 to represent Sullivan County District 7 in the N.H. House.
The district covers Acworth and Langdon, as well as Goshen, Lempster and Washington. Aron, a Republican, captured its open seat two years ago with a 132-vote victory over Istel, a Democrat.
Aron and Istel, both of whom serve on the Acworth Budget Committee, said they are committed to rebuilding New Hampshire’s economy from the impact of COVID-19 but presented competing visions for how to do so. Here’s a look at the candidates:
Judy Aron
Aron, 63, has lived in Acworth for seven years after moving from Connecticut, where she had previously worked as a data-processing manager for Travelers Insurance. Now self-employed as a maker of handcrafted soap, she was elected to the N.H. House in 2018 to replace outgoing Rep. James Grenier, a Lempster Republican, who chose not to seek re-election.
Aron, who has served on the town’s budget committee since March 2014, said the state should reduce the financial burdens on businesses to stimulate an economic recovery from the coronavirus.
Specifically, she noted her opposition to provisions in the state’s budget that would restore higher rates for a pair of business taxes, which were reduced in recent years, if the state’s revenues are considerably less than spending. (The state announced in July that its fiscal-year revenues appear large enough to avoid the tax-hike triggers.) Eliminating those provisions would allow companies to anticipate better what they will owe the government in taxes and also commit more money to hiring and investing in new equipment, according to Aron.
“It gives a little bit more stability to our businesses so that they know what to expect and they can plan better,” she said. “… With the [budget] triggers, it’s very uncertain for them.”
Aron explained that, for similar reasons, she is opposed to increasing the state’s minimum wage from the nationally mandated rate of $7.25 per hour. She argued that doing so would put a financial strain on small businesses, likely forcing some to shutter, and said very few jobs actually pay the current minimum wage, adding that employers will be forced to raise their rates if they cannot attract workers.
“I worry about setting these goalposts … for businesses that already are struggling to afford [paying] even a minimum wage,” she said. “… I think the businesses are the ones that really should be deciding what they can afford to pay. Let the market decide.”
Aron said she is also committed to making the state’s school-funding model more equitable, pointing to her support for legislation that she explained would eliminate stabilization grants — which support municipalities struggling to fund education through local property taxes — in favor of a higher per-student spending level to achieve the “adequate education” New Hampshire must provide under its constitution. She added that lawmakers should enact the recommendations of a bipartisan commission that studied school-funding issues from 2017 to 2018 and criticized Democratic lawmakers for proposing new revenue-generating programs to support education.
“The results of that committee were kind of ignored because there were people who were more interested in putting in a state income tax and a sales tax, rather than actually looking at the definition of adequacy and the way in which the funds were calculated,” she said.
In addition to a state income tax and sales tax, Aron rejected Democrats’ proposals to reduce inequities in school funding by taxing capital gains and distributing the revenue to disadvantaged districts.
“You’re always going to have some rich communities and some poor communities,” she said. “… Why should one rich community be funding anybody else’s stuff?”
Aron, a member of the House Environment and Agriculture Committee, said she plans to reintroduce legislation that was removed from omnibus packages this session, including a bill that would authorize farmers to sell ice cream and other products made from unpasteurized milk. Explaining that Granite State farmers are struggling, she highlighted her vote for a new law that aims to reduce crop theft by imposing higher fines on perpetrators.
In a direct appeal to voters, Aron said she is accountable to her constituents and has never missed a committee meeting or voting session.
“I feel it’s important to represent the people who have elected me, and I work very hard to make sure their concerns are listened to up in Concord,” she said.
Claudia Istel
Istel, 67, moved to Acworth in 1981 and has spent nearly four decades as an educator, including 30 years teaching math at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon as well as a stint at Bellows Falls Union High School. Having left Fall Mountain 2016, she is now an adjunct math professor at River Valley Community College.
She noted her volunteer work for the N.H. Alliance for a Moral Economy, a coalition of faith, labor and community organizations that advocates for working families. Through that group, Istel explained, she has been part of a campaign to establish a minimum wage higher than $7.25 per hour.
Istel said the state’s economic recovery from COVID-19 should include raising the minimum wage, pointing to higher rates in Maine ($12.15 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2021), Massachusetts ($13.50 next year) and Vermont ($11.75 next year).
“I don’t think that life in New Hampshire is significantly less expensive than it is in the surrounding states,” she said. “I don’t think that anybody who is working full time and doing a good job … should not be able to afford food, housing, medical care [and] transportation.”
Istel called legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled Legislature to incrementally raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour, which Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed in consecutive years, “a place to start.” Noting her urgency on the issue, she argued that financial insecurity affects students’ ability to study well and participate in extracurricular activities, due to a lack of resources or transportation, as well as parents’ availability to attend parent-teacher conferences.
On education funding, Istel acknowledged that creating new state taxes would add administrative obligations. But she said the state should continue funding the building-aid program — which backs school infrastructure projects and was unfunded from 2011 until last year — as part of an effort to relieve municipalities from the burden of financing public schools, which she said leads to high property taxes that are unaffordable for many seniors.
“[Sununu is] not raising taxes on the state level, but he’s passing taxes on to the towns,” she said. “… That puts our towns in a really hard place.”
Istel explained that she supports the state’s 2014 decision to expand Medicaid coverage under the federal Affordable Care Act, arguing that those benefits should include some dental, ocular and mental health procedures that are not currently covered.
“The idea that we care for people, except for their teeth and their eyes and their mental health seems, to me, silly,” she said.
Istel said she would support codifying abortion protections that are currently afforded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. She also called for measures to address climate change like raising net metering limits on renewable energy, encouraging solar development and reducing the prevalence of single-use plastic items.
Citing a lack of federal leadership, Istel said the state should take greater responsibility in helping communities respond to the pandemic, including health guidance for schools and a statewide mask mandate.
“It’s not only for my protection; it’s also for the protection of the person that I may be in contact [with],” she said. “It’s also out of respect for our health-care system and all our health-care workers who are working so hard to keep everybody healthy and have to pick up all the pieces when we aren’t.”