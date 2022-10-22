Name: Judy Aron
Age: 66
City or town of residence: South Acworth, NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 9 years
Family: I have a terrific one!
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Magna Cum Laude, minors in Business Administration and Computer Science SUNY New Paltz.
Occupation: NH State Representative
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Secretary of the Acworth Community Project, President of the Acworth Women’s Club, volunteer for Acworth Memorial Park Project
Public/government service: Acworth Budget Committee since 2014. NH State Representative, Vice-Chair of Environment and Agriculture Committee. Member of the Sullivan County Delegation Executive Finance Committee and Nursing Home Trust Fund Committee. Legislative member of Sugar River Destination Council . New Hampshire Association of Counties (NHAC) 2022 legislator of the Year.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
I will continue to support legislation that keeps NH one of the top states in the country to live, work, and play. I pledge to maintain the NH Advantage and will never support a state income tax or sales tax. I will work to lower the cost and size of government, and to make energy costs more affordable. I will continue to work to support our municipalities, our families, our first responders, our veterans, our farmers, and our small businesses. I will continue to work to bring more state and federal funding to Sullivan County as I did by bringing $25.2 million dollars for our county nursing home renovation project. I will continue to support policies that keep our New Hampshire economy strong and growing. I will also work to help Granite Staters survive the crushing inflation that has been set upon us as a result of disastrous energy and monetary policies, and poor leadership decisions, coming out of Washington DC.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Current law in New Hampshire is that women can choose abortion for ANY reason up to the 6th month of pregnancy (24 weeks). She therefore has a full 6 months to choose and decide to abort, especially in cases of rape or incest. After 6 months and until birth, abortion is allowed if there is a fetal anomaly or the mother’s life is in danger. Polling shows that New Hampshire citizens support our current NH law. An overwhelming majority of Americans, and even states like Massachusetts, California, and New York, and most European countries also agree with this very reasonable policy. I see no reason to change it.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
I’m in favor of diversifying our energy portfolio and strengthening our existing energy grid. I’m not in favor of subsidizing energy production with your hard earned tax dollars or for government to fund programs that favors one type of energy production over another. We should look for solutions to make energy costs more affordable, not more expensive! The energy policies being made in Washington DC have made the cost of oil, gas, diesel fuel, and natural gas skyrocket. This has put a terrible burden on all of us and will now make it very hard for families and our senior citizens to afford to heat their homes this coming winter.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I support public education. This past year our state legislature funded, and I supported, the $100 million dollars that went to the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) fund which replaced monies that would have otherwise been paid out of local taxpayer pockets. We also put more money into the education trust fund. We have proven that we do not need to rely on property taxes alone to pay for education and hopefully can find ways to eliminate the SWEPT tax altogether. Through our local deliberative school budget meetings, Granite State taxpayers can also decide on how much they are willing to spend on their local schools. We must seek ways to control and lower the cost of educating our students. Eliminating unfunded mandates helps. Besides that, we should look to the 2018 commission report which had recommendations to take care of funding disparities between so-called rich and poor towns.
