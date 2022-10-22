Name: Virginia “Biddy” O’Brien Irwin
Age: 76
City or town of residence: Newport, New Hampshire
How long have you lived in your House district? 45 years
Family: Married; David Peters “Peter” Irwin, two children, six grandchildren.
Education: MA Degree: The Ohio State University, Columbus OH
BA Belknap College, Center Harbor NH
Occupation: Retired Educator
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Board member the Endowment for Health. Served on various boards within the Town of Newport: Zoning Board, Planning Board, Airport Commission, NH VT Solid Waste District, Revitalization Committee; Newport Historical Society; School Board.
Public/government service: State service: Volunteer NH, NH Charitable Foundation, Incorporator; Upper Valley Community Foundation and Vital Communities
21 years Newport Board of Selectmen; four terms NH House.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Finding a solution to funding public education is a major concern. I will review the legislation about Education Freedom Accounts and change some of the ways it is distributed. I will work toward another funding source for public schools such as a greater share coming from the state, consider funding all special education costs, consider funding teachers etc with state funds.
Protecting reproductive rights. Will address in question number 2.
Stabilizing energy costs by addressing increases in net metering. Supporting alternative fuels and solar initiatives.
Strengthening funding for NH’s Parks and Recreation programs; increasing funding for Marine Patrol to keep our lake clean and safe.
Strengthening funding and tax credits or other incentives to develop more work force housing including funds to reclaim existing housing stock in need of repair.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I believe that the current time line is appropriate for women seeking an abortion but I would make exceptions for abuse, rape, incest and other fetal anomalies. I would have to look at the language of the law and see what barriers there are to reproductive rights.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
If I could answer that I would be queen. We need to reduce our own foot print, change the way we use fossil fuel, provide more tax incentives to develop solar energy, pass a real recycling bill including returnable containers, develop alternative transportation programs to reduce the number of single commuters, think about more remote employment to reduce the need for so many buildings that are not energy efficient which we seem to have now. And those are just some notions that could begin to tackle this problem. We need a regional pollution solution however.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I think I addressed this in my “legislative priorities” question. We cannot continue to divert public funds at the expense of local property tax payers. Towns like mine struggle to pass budgets that include funding for schools and for town needs such as roads and bridges. There is always a “we v. them” when we develop school and town budgets and, in the end, children are provided fewer resources to support their educational needs.
