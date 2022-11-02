Election 2022

Sullivan County Democrats are hoping to unseat the three Republican incumbents in Sullivan House District 3, which represents Charlestown, Newport and Unity, in the Nov. 8 election.

Former state Rep. Virginia Irwin, of Newport; John Streeter, of Charlestown, a candidate for the House in 2018 and 2020; and former Newport School Board Chairwoman Linda Wadensten are challenging Republicans Steve Smith and Walter “Terry” Spilsbury, both of Charlestown, and Skip Rollins, of Newport. Democrats currently hold a 7-6 majority in the county delegation.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

