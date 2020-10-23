Steven Smith, Sullivan County House District 11

Steven Smith
Age: 56
City or town of residence: Charlestown
How long have you lived in your House district? Did not answer
Family: Wife Adele, son Gawain, 8 grown up
Education: Business AS (Granite State College), Effective Leadership Management (U Penn), Political Science (Hofstra U), ASTQB Certified Software Tester (Lebanon College), Barry School of Real Estate
Occupation: Realtor and hobby manufacturer
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Eagle Scout
Public/government service: Former Regional Planning Commissioner (UVLSRPC); Chair, Sullivan County Delegation; Chair, NH Autonomous Vehicle Advisory Commission; Member, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Infrastructure Commission, Legislative Representative to the Governor’s Interagency Council on Homelessness; former Chair of House Transportation Committee.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Passing just one will not be enough. Having said that, a supplemental program to keep people in their homes would the highest priority. Many people have lost jobs because of business cutbacks. Others have been unable to work because schools are operating on hybrid models due to COVID-19. This means that they have to be home to supervise and help their children who would otherwise be in school.
We should have a home retention bill that includes measures to help pay for childcare and help pay for rent when someone is unable to work through no fault of their own. When people have housing anxiety, it takes a toll on the family. Students don’t learn as well, and families can find themselves in a downward economic spiral. Stabilizing families and keeping them in their homes without penalizing landlords should be our number priority.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
It is the Legislature’s responsibility to fix education funding. There are three components to a solution. Item 1 is the stabilization grant reduction problem. No one has been addressing the fact that many municipalities receive less money every year. Charlestown for example suffers a reduction of $100,000 per year. There is no reason to not freeze the grant reductions while the Legislature reworks the education formula, and their refusal is mindboggling.
Item 2 is addressing disparity aid to property poor towns to alleviate property tax burdens. A 2 year study resulting from a bill that I submitted in 2016 produced their report in 2018. Without explanation, this Legislature refused to consider it, opting instead for a half-million dollar study to redo the work. We have to stop kicking the can down the road. You can read the report at http://gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1365/
Item 3 is the level of funding. While many people are kicking numbers around, it doesn’t matter because we do not have a formula to fund yet. Arguments that base adequacy should 5, 7 or 10 thousand dollars are pointless without a distribution formula. Pass the formula and cover special education costs. I have filed bills to accomplish this.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency made several recommendations which should be implemented. This Session, I voted for a measure to ban choke holds. This passed both chambers and is now law. The Commission recommendations should be adopted as law. We should increase in service training to a minimum of twenty-four (24) hours and include Implicit bias and cultural responsiveness, ethics training, and de-escalation training. Academy curriculum should be reviewed, and the scope should be longer than 16 weeks. One recommendation that I believe should be prioritized is that NH PSTC should increase the number of hours of scenario-based training in both academy and in-service settings. Scenario based training is especially effective in not only conveying the material effectively, but also pinpointing flaws in the curriculum. One item not in the report which I would add is frequent evaluation for curriculum effectiveness and an established feedback loop to deal with it. When training arise that show the curriculum to be flawed, there needs to be a transparent process to show how it will be addressed in an agile and prompt manner. You can read the report at https://www.governor.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt336/files/inline-documents/sonh/20200731-leact-interim-report-training-curriculum.pdf
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
The largest public outcry I ever received was several years ago when Liberty Utilities enacted a 25% rate increase. If you are living on Social Security, a 25% electric bill increase was life changing. Even if an increase is necessary, rate spikes should not be allowed. We have to further diversify our power portfolio and enact financing measures to make these a thing of the past. Affected residents had less than 60 days to figure this out and that is not acceptable. He PUC should be required to give 6 months’ notice, and that notice should be better communicated.
We have to immediately pass my bill to end education stabilization grant reductions, This would have restored almost 4 million dollars in funding to Charlestown, over a million to Langdon, and similar amounts in other communities. This will immediately reduce property tax burdens.
We have to enact measures to keep people from losing their homes because COVID took their livelihood. We need to protect landlords who should not be required to subsidize this. This can be forgivable loans, discounts on other taxes and fees that make the program revenue neutral. We should leverage federal money and HUD programs to accomplish this.