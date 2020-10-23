Jim Creighton, Hillsborough County House District 38

Jim Creighton
Age: 60
City or town of residence: Antrim, NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 6 years
Family: Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Tamasine Creighton (wife). Dr. Brianna Creighton and Chelsea Creighton (daughters).
Education: United States Military Academy, West Point. Master’s degrees: Central Michigan; Marine Corps Staff College; National War College.
Occupation: US Army and COO, EastWest Institute. Two businesses: Eagle Point Global Solutions, LLC, a leadership and security consultancy; and Ursa Major Northeast Guides, LLC, a wilderness adventure and leadership company.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Council on Foreign Relations, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion; National Ski Patrol; Lion’s Club; 10th Mountain Division Association.
Public/government service: U.S. Army; Supervisor of the Checklist, Antrim, NH
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
I believe that we must look to improving the economy as a whole, safely, rather than focus on one piece of legislation. We need to get people back to work in an environment where they are both safe and free to maximize their own potential. To do this we must avoid new business taxes, income taxes, and sales taxes. We need to promote a positive business culture that excites new companies and workers to settle in New Hampshire while retaining the great people we have now. The Granite State is known for independent people that thrive on innovation and entrepreneurship. I would support state policies that encourage businesses to expand and grow by limiting government control; reducing rules and regulations; and promoting quality education and healthcare so that people who come to work have a high quality of life. These policies will serve to enhance the New Hampshire Advantage.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Providing a quality education for all our children is a top priority. America is a great country because of solid educational foundations provided in our communities. We must provide parents an opportunity to make wise decisions on how to best educate their kids in order to maximize the potential of every child. Continuing to improve our educational system has to be a team effort. The state, local communities, and parents must work together to provide educational options that satisfy the needs of all children. Local and state funding combined with a competitive educational environment will lead to innovation that will improve the quality of education while reducing the overall costs. Parents working with local school boards and administrators will help to create a high-quality curriculum. By working together, we can improve the educational experience for all of our children.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The New Hampshire police forces are all well trained and highly disciplined. We need to ensure that they continue to receive standardized training at the state academy. The training they receive should include updated guidelines and procedures required to treat all citizens they serve with appropriate respect and dignity. The police should be supported by their government as well as their communities. They should be held to a high legal, moral and ethical standard and disciplined by the government as appropriate. Law and order are vital components of our community.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
As a retired military officer on a fixed income, I understand the importance of controlling taxes and fees associated with living in New Hampshire after retirement. With the reliance on property taxes as the primary source of income at the state and local level, people on a fixed income can quickly be overwhelmed by the cost of property taxes as their property increases in value. To counteract this, we should encourage tax relief for citizens on fixed incomes, based age or medical disability. We should also fight against raising other taxes and fees that would further burden those on fixed incomes.