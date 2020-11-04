Hillsborough 38 to have bipartisan House slate after first-time candidates win

Two first-time candidates won election to a 10-town Hillsborough County N.H. House district Tuesday, while a Democratic incumbent lost.
Republican Jim Creighton, with 6,520 votes, and Democrat Stephanie Hyland, with 6,161 votes beat Republican Riché Colcombe (6,091 votes) and incumbent Democrat Jim Bosman (5,851 votes).
The seat is currently occupied by two Democrats, Bosman and Rep. Chris Balch, who did not run for re-election.
The district's two seats represent Antrim, Bennington, Francestown, Greenfield, Greenville, Hancock, Hillsborough, Lyndeborough, Wilton and Windsor.
Bosman, of Francestown, is finishing his first term in the House. Colcombe, of Hillsboro; Creighton, of Antrim; and Hyland, of Francestown, were all first-time candidates.