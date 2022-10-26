Manley
Name: Jonathan F. Manley
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Bennington
How long have you lived in your House district?
33 years
Family: wife, three adult children, 4 grandsons
Education: Bachelor of Education Science + 60 credits
Keene State College
Occupation: Retired educator
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Conservation Commission
Contoocook and North Branch Rivers Local Advisory Committee
Contoocook Valley Housing Trust
Masons
Public/government service:
3 terms NH House
House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
A woman's right to choose
Preserve the right to vote
Support public schools/Public taxes only for public schools
Goals-- Pass legislation such as "net metering" to help our local businesses
Support expansion of veterans' benefits
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I am against the change in the law, passed in the last budget. Yes, change it, restore fully a woman’s right to choose. It is nobody’s business except the woman involved.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Incentives for alternative energies such as solar and biomass; modernize our fleets of DOT trucks, agency cars, and police vehicles to take advantage of latest energy saving technologies
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
Change current “Freedom Accounts” (school vouchers) so that taxpayer dollars are not paying for private education
Look at other possibilities, in terms of school funding
