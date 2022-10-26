Name: Honorable Jim Creighton Colonel U.S. Army (Retired)
Age: 62 years old
City or town of residence: Antrim New Hampshire
How long have you lived in your House district? 7 years
Family: Wife, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Tamasine Wood-Creighton and two daughters, 34 and 30.
Education: BS from West Point and three Master’s Degrees - Central Michigan University, The Marine Corps University, and the National War College.
Occupation: Owns two small businesses and works on the Crotched Mountain Ski Patrol
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Council on Foreign Relations, Lion’s Club, VFW, American Legion, and 10th Mountain Association
Public/government service: New Hampshire House of Representatives (2 years), United States Army (30 years), Supervisor of the Check List, Antrim (4 years), State Veteran’s Affairs Council (2 years).
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
a. Sustain the fiscal momentum gained during the last legislative session. The state produced a balanced budget while returning $100M to tax payers. The state increased its rainy-day fund which allowed for oil, gas, and electric grants to Granite Staters saddled with high energy costs, without raising taxes. I support New Hampshire’s proud tradition of no income or sales tax.
b. Continue to improve the Granite State’s education system. I support laws that improve the opportunity for all students to maximize their potential and perform at the highest levels. Initiatives the State has sponsored provide for teacher education; tutors for students; and counseling for students and help improve the quality of education. For families who are not satisfied with their public-school experience, I support providing an opportunity to place children in the most optimal learning environment for them.
c. As a member of the State Legislature Standing Committee on Resources, Recreation, and Development, I am committed to helping to improve our environment. I have been involved with legislation to protect our lakes and serve on related committees and boards. I have participated in many public debates that seek to balance environmental impacts with business and recreational interests.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I voted for HB 1609 in 2022 which was passed by the State of New Hampshire and provides for abortion for the first 24 weeks (almost 6 months) of pregnancy. After 24 weeks, the life of the mother is a legal exception to the law. I am opposed to abortion and believe that the current law represents a step forward in that it moves toward protecting the life of both the mother and child.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Protecting the environment is a vital duty of the legislature. Action should be taken to preserve our environment that does not endanger New Hampshire citizens in the near term. The rising cost of heating oil, electricity, and natural gas caused by federal restrictions to domestic energy production has forced many Granite Staters to revert to wood stoves. Wood generated heat is up to three times more polluting than natural gas. Dramatic shifts to alternative sources of energy without proper consideration of their capacity places citizens in a precarious position. Legislative decisions should not cause more harm than good.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
My goal is to help all New Hampshire children maximize their potential and learn and grow to their best ability. New Hampshire consistently rates in the top ten of all states for education. Legislators should focus on how to improve each student’s preparedness to enter the workforce or college. The state should support programs that improve student performance and teacher effectiveness. New Hampshire should focus on maximizing teacher effectiveness in order to provide children the best opportunity to perform to the best of their ability. Parents should be integral to all aspects of education and should be supported in their decisions regarding which educational environment best meets their child’s needs.
