Name: Ckris Wallenstein
Age: 77
City or town of residence: Bennington
How long have you lived in your House district? 12
Family: Did not answer
Education: Master of Education
Occupation: retired auctioneer, teacher, program manager
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: US Navy; NH Board of Auctioneers, 2 terms, 1985-1991
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Numerous pressing interrelated issues include the availability of affordable housing and health care, including reproductive, mental health, and rehabilitative services. We must protect reproductive rights, marriage equality, voting rights, and quality public education while seriously addressing climate change, economic issues, and a fair, adequate tax structure.
My immediate priorities are to strengthen quality public education, to codify abortion rights, and to simplify the voting process. I will strive to undo the most egregious recent legislation which runs contrary to the public good, especially in instances where it violates our NH Constitution. I will work with any Democrat, Republican, or independent collegues who are so committed.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
No legislative body or governmental agency should mandate any restriction on a woman's autonomy over her own body and her reproductive health. Period. The correct action will be reverse the restrictive law enacted last session and instead to codify the right to abortion. At the very least, I will support any proposed legislation which would add exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomaly, or health of the mother.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Many positive initiatives were proposed last session and need to be reintroduced. One is to remove the cap on net metering, which would encourage renewable energy development, lower energy costs, and create jobs. Another is to revitalize the biomass industry instead of subsidizing the fossil fuel generated power monopolies that have dramatically increased our electric rates while contributing to climate change.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I understand the challenges inherent in helping to meet the needs of all individual students. The so called "freedom accounts" however, fail miserably in that regard. Contrary to what the current Education Commissioner claims, the voucher system scheme uses taxpayer dollars to pay tuition at private and religious schools or to reward parents for keeping their children at home with no accountability for how the funds are spent and no competency measurements required. (Sending public money to religious schools is also in violation of the State Constitution.) In a larger context, we need to consider other more equitable and adequate school funding options to provide high quality public education equally throughout the state without relying primarily on property taxes.
