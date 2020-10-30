Pair of Hancock residents vying for seat in NH House

In an N.H. House district covering Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock, a Republican challenger is hoping to oust a first-term Democratic state representative.
Rep. Daniel Pickering, D-Hancock, is a retired educator elected to represent Hillsborough County District 3 in 2018. His Republican opponent, David Bedard, is a finance lecturer at Boston University and a fellow Hancock resident.
Bedard also ran for the House in 2014 and 2018. He said he wants to work on behalf of “the hardworking men and women of New Hampshire,” making sure good jobs are available and — especially — protecting them from any form of an income tax.
“I fight hard against the income tax, which Democrats have been trying to push for quite some time,” Bedard said in a recent interview. “They’re even posing as a family leave act right now.”
The Democrats running in the Monadnock Region generally say they oppose a broad-based income or sales tax, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes has vowed to veto any such proposals that reach his desk.
But Republicans have attacked Democratic lawmakers over their proposals for a paid family leave insurance program, which would let workers take up to 12 weeks off after the birth of a child, or to deal with a health condition or care for a sick relative. Employers would pay the equivalent of 0.5 percent of wages into the system, and could deduct that amount from employee paychecks.
In the current term, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed two paid family leave bills passed by the Democratic Legislature, calling the idea a thinly disguised income tax. Democrats reject that characterization because the money would go directly to a benefit for workers.
“They get very creative in the income tax arena,” Bedard said.
Pickering said such attacks rely on a “misunderstanding” of the bill, which he compared to health insurance and programs like Social Security. “It’s not a tax,” he said. “It’s something you put money in in order to get a benefit out.”
When it comes to the state’s tax structure, Pickering said lawmakers should examine the whole setup more broadly.
“The thing that I hear out of my district is that a lot of the burden’s being placed on the towns and raising local property taxes, when these are things that are rightfully the responsibility of the state,” he said.
He criticized business tax cuts passed by Republicans, saying they shunted more of the burden onto local property owners without really benefiting small towns like those of his district.
“It doesn’t bring the businesses into the small towns,” he said. “The small businesses are still paying the property taxes at the local level that make up for the lack of the business taxes.”
Asked about a broad-based income or sales tax, Pickering didn’t entirely rule either out, but said there are many other measures to look at before even considering them.
Pickering worked in education in Michigan, which implemented a “modest” sales tax to shore up education funding, helping to level off property taxes, he said.
“However, I know that it’s very important to New Hampshire-ans to not jump to a broad-based tax,” he said. “So as I suggest in the near term, before we ever consider that, let’s look at the priorities of what we’re doing now and readjust those priorities.”
Pickering said that if elected, one of his top priorities would be working on a fair redrawing of the legislative maps following the 2020 census.
Another would be to raise the cap on net metering, which allows towns and businesses that generate their own renewable electricity to sell the excess back to the grid. Sununu has vetoed such bills passed by the Legislature this term, arguing they would raise energy costs on other consumers.
Asked about energy, Bedard described renewables as a positive thing but said the government should not “subsidize” them if they cannot stand on their own. He also criticized environmental regulations that ban things like plastic straws and grocery bags, equating them with the Green New Deal — a framework for rapidly transitioning America away from fossil fuels, put forward by progressive Democrats on the national level.
“I’m hard against income tax, hard against any Green New Deal initiatives,” Bedard said. “I’m very pro-Second Amendment, pro-family.”
On the coronavirus pandemic, Pickering said New Hampshire as a whole has responded well, though pointed to several shortcomings. He criticized the unemployment system for not always getting benefits to people smoothly and said the state should have better protected senior-living facilities, where many of the state’s deaths have occurred, though he did not offer any potential legislative fixes.
He also criticized Sununu for not getting more input on how to spend federal coronavirus relief money.
Bedard said he thinks Sununu has handled the pandemic well. While acknowledging the more than 228,000 deaths the virus has caused nationwide, Bedard also pointed to the millions who lost jobs because of the pandemic and restrictions on economic activity.
“When you look at the cost-benefit, as I look at most things, it’s very, very hard — very, very hard — to think that we’re doing the right thing in terms of some of the economic lockdowns that we’ve done and some of the other mandates,” he said.
He said he would not support more restrictions even if the pandemic worsens in New Hampshire.
“Spikes, dramatic increases do not change my mind at all,” he said. “Just as when you go deep into a flu season, and every neighbor has a cold, every neighbor has a flu, we have flu spikes during the year.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans each year since 2010.
