Daniel Pickering, Hillsborough House District 3

Candidate Questionnaire for the Keene Sentinel on 10/12/2020
Name: Daniel Pickering
Age: 70
City: Hancock, NH
Lived here 15 years
Married with two grown children and four grandchildren
Education: Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership
Occupation: Retired teacher
Organizations: AARP, NEA, Rails-to-Trails
Public-government Service: New Hampshire State Representative
Hillsborough District 3
Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock
Question 1:
The single most important piece of legislation before the House has been approved repeatedly by a bipartisan majority in the House and Senate, but vetoed by the Governor each time. The issue is net metering. Not only is this vital to our future environment, it promises to help spur quality job growth. There is potential for boosting existing income to local towns and small business. It would also provide energy independence to the State.
Question 2:
At the State level, New Hampshire has been neglecting its responsibility to fund public education for years. This places an unfair burden on towns whose property tax base cannot sustain the cost. Not only does this create winners and losers amongst the towns, it discourages young families from moving into our state.
Question 3:
In my experience on the Transportation Committee of the New Hampshire State House of Representatives I have had the opportunity to meet many representatives of law enforcement from around the State. Granite Staters deserve to be proud of the quality and professionalism of our police force. I believe they would be the first ones to support maintaining a high standard of conduct throughout the State.
Question 4:
Much is made of the “New Hampshire Advantage” when it comes to taxes. Unfortunately that places an immense burden on local property taxes which hurts senior homeowners on a fixed income the most. The most significant change that could be made that does not include a broad-based income or sales tax is to end the significant business tax cuts we have employed in recent years. This primarily benefits larger, often out-of-state, corporations who have no local property tax obligations.