Four candidates square off in House district that includes Antrim

Four candidates are on the ballot in Hillsborough County House District 1, a two-member district that has had bipartisan representation in Concord since 2016.
The district covers Antrim, Hillsboro and Windsor.
Incumbent Reps. Marjorie Porter, a Democrat, and Jim Fedolfi, a Republican, will face John Valera, a Windsor Republican, and Susanne White, a Democrat. Here’s a closer look at the candidates:
Marjorie Porter (D)
Porter, 71, is in her fifth term and currently serves as deputy majority leader. The Hillsboro resident is a retired educator, having taught in Massachusetts and New Hampshire schools for more than two decades before running a preschool and kindergarten facility for 12 years.
Citing her resume, Porter said the state should provide more funding for public schools and teachers, calling it “disturbing” that with a limited budget, lawmakers allocated money for scholarships at private and religious schools that she said are not responsive to voters’ interests.
“I know how hard public school teaching is, [and] I know how important our public schools are to our communities,” she said. “I believe they should be supported and strengthened whenever possible.”
Porter said she is waiting for recommendations from the Commission to Study School Funding, which was convened last year by the Legislature, before endorsing specific policies. She did, however, express support for a proposed capital gains tax to generate additional school funding, which the House passed last year before it was dropped by the state Senate.
“It was helping the people who had the lowest income, reducing their tax load, and it was increasing it on higher income-earning investments,” she said. “… I thought it met the need [and] it produced enough revenue so that a significant change could have been made.”
Porter also said the state should use available resources to provide financial relief for small businesses and self-employed workers but called for more federal aid to help Granite Staters and to replenish state coffers that have been depleted by a decline in tax revenue this year.
On climate change, Porter expressed support for a number of policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Those proposals include requiring energy providers to generate more of their electricity from renewable sources and expanding the state’s cap on net metering for residents and businesses who generate renewable energy, she said.
Porter noted her commitment to increasing the state’s stock of affordable housing, explaining that she often hears businesses are struggling to recruit employees due to a lack of viable housing. She acknowledged that it can be difficult to change local zoning regulations but said she is working on legislation that would offer tax incentives to promote affordable housing.
John Valera (R)
Valera, 73, is a Windsor resident and retired U.S. Postal Service employee.
In 2016, he was elected by a single vote to a two-member N.H. House district that covers 10 municipalities, including Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. He lost his re-election bid two years later.
Valera faced criticism during his term for missing nearly three-quarters of legislative votes. In response, he argued that the Legislature spends too much time deliberating over bills that “it has no legitimate power to enact” and said even voting against those pieces of legislation gives them legitimacy.
“I take my oath seriously, which is why I show up only for votes where the legislature seeks to exercise a legitimate power,” he wrote in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript in 2018. “On those occasions, I vote in a way that I believe is consistent with views of the people who elected me.”
Describing himself as a “small-government libertarian,” Valera said in an interview that he hopes to unseat Porter, whom he criticized for supporting overly burdensome regulations.
“There’s a lot of laws on the books that are obsolete,” he said. “They’re enforcing these laws [and] costing the taxpayers.”
On education, he proposed gradually reducing state support for public schools and instead using tax revenue to help families to send their children to private schools or provide homeschooling services. Valera declined to offer a state response for the coronavirus pandemic and said the issue will be handled by the federal government, pointing to the $2 trillion CARES Act and congressional negotiations on a new stimulus package.
Valera said he would support committing state resources to infrastructure projects, including road and bridge construction.
“The roads are in shambles,” he said. “All the money goes to the schools.”
He added that he also supports legalizing marijuana and opposes stricter gun regulations.
Susanne White (D)
White, 72, moved to Hillsboro in 2012 from Massachusetts, where she held administrative roles at multiple courts and was on the board of directors of an organization that promotes affordable housing and educational opportunities for disadvantaged residents. She serves as vice chairwoman of the Hillsboro Planning Board, previously chaired the local chamber of commerce and co-owns a sewing studio with her sister.
Despite vowing decades ago that she would never get involved with politics, White said she decided to run for office earlier this year at Porter’s urging.
“It’s been much more positive than I expected it to be,” she said. “… I know that the people in Hillsboro want improvements in the town.”
White explained that she does not generally favor new taxes and said she needs to review a Democratic proposal, which Sununu vetoed, to withdraw 0.5 percent of workers’ wages for a state-run paid family and medical leave program. However, she criticized Fedolfi for what she said were too many votes opposing measures that would help Granite Staters at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
White said she would push the state to revisit its definition of an “adequate education,” which she added should be reviewed at least every five years to ensure it accounts for technological innovations and skills valued in the job market. She noted her commitment to ensuring that public school curricula engage student interests and offer workforce training and said doing so would not necessarily increase education spending.
“We need a skilled workforce to attract economic development,” she said. “… A lot of [young people] want to stay, but there just aren’t the opportunities for them.”
Among her ideas to revise the education system, White proposed funding so-called “magnet” schools, which offer courses in specialized themes, and also working with labor unions to provide opportunities for students to develop trade skills.
“What I don’t want to see is youngsters get right out of high school, feel that they absolutely have to go to college right away and then mortgage their futures,” she said. “… They should have the opportunity, I think, to explore those interests before they have to make big choices that involve a lot of money.”
White expressed support for creating state policies to reduce coronavirus transmission. She called for a mask mandate in public spaces and social-distancing requirements, in addition to stricter limits on the size of public gatherings.
“We don’t have the guidance from the state level that we should have to get [the pandemic] under control,” she said. “We’ve been really fortunate in New Hampshire, in the big picture, but I think there’s more that can be done.”
Jim Fedolfi (R)
Fedolfi, a Hillsboro Republican, is in his second term representing District 1. He is a member of the House Public Works and Highways Committee.
On his 2018 campaign website, Fedolfi defined himself as a “Traditional Republican” and listed fiscal responsibility, public education and limited government among his core beliefs. He could not be reached for comment.