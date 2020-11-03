Both incumbents keep N.H. House seats in Hillsborough District 1

Both incumbents retained their seats in the N.H. House in Hillsborough District 1, which covers Antrim, Hillsboro and Windsor. Republican Jim Fedolfi won 2,458 votes and Democrat Marjorie Porter earned 2,229 votes.
They defeated Republican John J. Valera and Democrat Susanne F. White, who got 2,183 and 1,914 votes, respectively.
Porter, of Hillsboro, is in her fifth term in the House and Fedolfi, also of Hillsboro, is finishing his second term. Valera, of Windsor, previously served one term representing Hillsborough District 38, while White, of Hillsboro, is a member of her town's planning board.