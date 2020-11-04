Two Jaffrey Democrats keep N.H. House seats in Cheshire 9

Two Jaffrey Democrats kept their N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 9, fending off challenges from a pair of Dublin Republicans. Richard Ames won 2,651 votes, while Douglas Ley earned 2,475 votes.
District 9 covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Ames and Ley defeated Republicans Rita Mattson, who received 1,964 votes, and Leo Plante, who earned 1,894.
Ley, the House majority leader, is in his fifth two-year term; Ames has served four. Plante is a retired investment banker, while Mattson has worked as a mechanic and in production at Teleflex in Jaffrey.