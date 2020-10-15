Richard Ames

Dick Ames
Age: 76
City or town of residence: Jaffrey
How long have you lived in your House district? Since 2002.
Family: Married since 1967 to Heather Ames; 3 children; 7 grandchildren.
Education: Graduate, Harvard College and Harvard Law School.
Occupation: Retired, 2006. 1970-1991: lawyer/manager working for government agencies. 1991-2006: private law practice, focus on persons with disabilities.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Chaired the Amos Fortune Forum, Jaffrey Energy Committee and Jaffrey Democrats.
Public/government service: 2012-2020: State Representative (currently Ways & Means Committee Vice-Chair). 1974-1991: General Counsel for three Massachusetts state agencies (Executive Office of Educational Affairs, then Executive Office of Human Services, then Department of Mental Health). 1974-1978: attorney/manager for the Boston Model Cities Agency. 1968-1970: Volunteer, US Peace Corps, Philippines.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
The destruction wrought by COVID-19 has revealed fundamental weaknesses in the very structure of our economy. We now see more clearly than ever before our dependence on “essential” workers – those that nurse the frail and elderly, teach our children, care for our babies, care for us in hospitals, clean our work places, enforce the rule of law, serve us when we shop, work on factory floors, deliver our mail. Essential workers are, indeed, at the heart of our economy. Yet they, too often, are under-valued. Their plight is symptomatic of a broad economic failing, concisely conveyed by this October 11-12, 2020, Keene Sentinel headline: “Deep pain remains – The COVID-19 recession is the most unequal in modern US history.” Unequal economic opportunities and outcomes are cancers eating away at our economy. Legislative response to this disturbing reality must be rational, science-based and multi-faceted. No single piece of legislation will do. My priority list includes a decent minimum wage, family and medical leave, affordable healthcare, sufficient Medicaid rates to pay good wages, quality public schools regardless of location, fair taxation, workforce housing, quality affordable day care, climate justice, good internet availability everywhere. I will work for these and more.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
In 1993, our Supreme Court declared that our constitution “imposes a duty on the State to provide a constitutionally adequate education to every educable child in the public schools and to guarantee adequate funding.” The Court further ruled that the task of defining “the parameters of the education mandated by the constitution … is, in the first instance, for the legislature and the Governor.” In 2006, the Court wrote in another case that the State must “define an adequate education, determine the cost, fund it with constitutional taxes, and ensure its delivery through accountability.” Last year, responding to widespread dissatisfaction with the sufficiency of the State’s current school-funding formula, the legislature established a new School Funding Commission with a mandate to address fundamental questions relating to the State’s adequate education obligation. I am privileged to serve on this Commission. Commission members are striving to reach closure by the end of November. Our experts recently reported, after extensive review, that the current system “is inequitable from both student and taxpayer perspectives.” My hope is that the Commission’s work will foster legislative action next year sufficient to finally resolve these tax and education inequities. They have persisted for far too long.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Yes, there definitely is a role for the state in police reform. Training and credentialling of police from the beginning to the end of their careers is a state responsibility. Failure to set standards for policing, failure to provide training responsive to challenges that police inevitably confront, failure to ensure accountability for poor policing practices, is a fundamental state failure that invites and enables a breakdown of the level of good policing that we must have as our civil society tries to face and respond to unlawful behavior. Implicit bias must be confronted. Good policing must be rewarded. The recently issued report of the NH Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency includes many good recommendations for police reform, including: mandatory training in implicit bias and cultural responsiveness, ethics, and de-escalation; instruction on state court decisions where race or protected class affected a court’s decision; and screening of police recruits for demonstrated outward bias toward a protected group. At this stage, the degree to which legislation will be needed to implement recommendations such as these is not clear to me. I will support what is needed for sensible police reform.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
There is a broad range of initiatives available to help people remain in their homes when their fixed income is not keeping up with rising expenses and other inconveniences. Home may be a rental unit or a single-family house, but the viability of both home situations will be adversely affected by rising local property taxes. The effect will be indirect, in the case of the renter, or direct, in the case of the homeowner. Providing property tax relief targeted to low income communities with high and rising property taxes will help these people. Maintaining and enhancing both Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act support for people who stay in their own homes is essential. So is ensuring adequate payment levels for essential caregiving staff. Transportation services and home delivery of hot meals can make a big difference. Energy conservation services, including weatherization and installation of efficient heating systems, can produce significant savings while greatly improving the quality of life at home. Expanded affordable housing programs can provide needed options where remaining in one’s original home is no longer viable. It is initiatives such as these that I will support if re-elected.