Name: Rich Nalevanko
Age: 75
City or town of residence: Alstead, NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 22 years
Family: Married 51 years to wife Joy; 5 grown children; 15 grandchildren
Education: B.S. engineering, Cornell University; MBA (finance), University of Pittsburgh
Occupation: Retired business executive
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Alstead Historical Society (life member); B.P.O.E. (Elks — life member); NRA (life member); Cornell Association of Class Officers
Public/government service: Alstead Planning Board (10 years); president, Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund, Inc.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Will work to strengthen Parental Rights, to increase educational opportunities for NH students (including CTE). Also focus on reducing Government Regulation and bureaucracy.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I support the NH law (THE FETAL PROTECTION ACT) as currently written and suggest voters use the following link: https://youtu.be/Xb55k2Im6jQ to be more fully educated on this important issue.”
“An overwhelming majority of people in NH and nationally recognize that at some point an unborn baby is entitled to legal protection and that IT IS EXTREME TO SUPPORT ABORTION RIGHT UP UNTIL THE MOMENT OF BIRTH WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS. This is the current position of Democrat politicians here in NH, including Senator Hassan and Congresswoman Kuster, and it is shameful and insulting to NH citizens that along with other pro-abortion extremists and complicit media that they continue to misrepresent and outright lie about NH’s current law relating to abortion. This legislation provides for a moderate 24 week (6 month) ban on abortions and provides exceptions for the protection of mothers. Voters should take the time to read this legislation.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
As a father of 5 and a grandfather of 15, I am conscious of the need to be environmentally responsible. I recognize the importance of being a good steward of the environment for the well-being of future generations. I have supported local conservation efforts that gained TREE CITY status for Alstead. I advocate investment in research to develop cost-effective alternate forms of energy and market-based approaches to efficient energy use. NH is already doing a good job with energy management. It should be noted that over 56% of the electricity consumed in NH comes from non-carbon emitting nuclear power. Hydroelectric dams and wind-power make up another 10%, and biomass another 6% of the total used. It is important to understand the technical limits and economic challenges of alternate energy. For those who are interested, the following link will provide firm facts: https://youtu.be/wDOI-uLvTnY
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
Education funding issues are a matter that is the responsibility of the Legislature, local school districts and taxpayers. Expanding school choice in NH so that parents have alternatives as to what schools their children attend and letting state education tax dollars follow the student offers the best way forward. This has the potential to achieve real education reform and lower education costs based on competition. Public Charter schools cost 50% less than public schools and continue to produce measurably better academic outcomes.
In addition, courts should not be involved in school funding issues. Starting with the infamous Claremont decision, the courts have continued to make matters related to school funding worse, not better, and have cost taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees that have contributed nothing in terms of improving the quality of education in NH.
