Douglas Ley
Age: 62
City or town of residence: Jaffrey, NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 28 years
Family: married to Mary; two grown sons, Ethan & Isaac
Education: BA (History): Gettysburg College, 1980
MA (History): University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1983
Ph.D. (History): University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1990
Occupation: Professor of History at Franklin Pierce University; President (elected) of AFT-NH
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Historical Association; Organization of American Historians; American Federation of Teachers; NH Historical Society; Phi Beta Kappa; Jaffrey Center Village Improvement Society
Public/government service: NH House 2012-present; served on Labor Committee (2012-2018); Majority Leader (2019-present).
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
I wish we knew when the pandemic would end! I am presuming the pandemic will not entirely end until 2022, but I do think we need to institute protections for working people prior to the end of the pandemic. One of the benefits that this pandemic has revealed as necessary is paid family and medical leave. I have supported prior iterations of paid family/medical leave and I would support re-introduction and passage of such a program in NH, funded by a very small contribution paid by NH employees (akin to how we pay for Social Security or for unemployment insurance).
Too many people in NH faced the very difficult choice between working or taking time without pay for their own medical care or to care for a loved one during the pandemic. We should not be placing people in such a harrowing situation, especially since we can easily establish an insurance program to provide paid leave during family and medical emergencies. The pandemic proved the need for such a program—its time has come.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
There is no doubt the responsibility for fixing this problem lies with the Legislature. The current adequacy formula woefully underfunds public education, and there is no school system in NH nor in the entire nation that can provide a truly adequate education for under $4000/year, which is the current base for NH adequacy funding. The result is an overreliance upon local property taxes, and the wildly differing property tax rates we see today in NH. Property-poor communities pay astronomical tax rates compared to property-rich towns, and in many cases, students are the ones who suffer. A student’s access to a quality education should not depend upon their zip code.
What is the solution? At present there is a commission meeting to examine NH’s education funding system, with a report due in late November. The commission has already released reports detailing the wide variations in educational outcomes across NH, providing us with the first detailed analyses of public education in years. What the commission will recommend regarding funding is not yet known, but I await their final report and expect to give it great weight as we move forward to address this deep-seated problem.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
The State most certainly can and should play a role in pushing for police reform, both as a general issue and as it relates to racial justice in NH. Just this summer, House Democrats enacted legislation requiring officers to report any witnessed misconduct committed by fellow officers. Amazingly, we also had to pass legislation requiring psychological testing of all potential law enforcement officers, something that has never been mandatory here in NH. Lastly, we passed into law a ban on the use of chokeholds.
Going forward, I will support legislation requiring the use of body cameras and the implementation of more intensive training on racial profiling and implicit bias beyond the embarrassing and minimal amount of required “diversity” training. I believe another issue to look at is the fact that part-time officers are subject to much less mandatory training, even though they will face many of the same difficult and challenging situation as full-time law enforcement officers. If our goal is to have law-enforcement ready and able to protect all citizens, then we need to provide them the training to do so, while also holding them accountable for their actions.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
In many communities across NH, the obvious answer to making it more feasible for people on fixed income to stay in their homes is to provide some form of property tax relief. Our extraordinary reliance upon property taxes (a system designed in the 1800s) ultimately penalizes those whose primary wealth-holding is the home in which they live. Providing small discounts based upon an age threshold will lower the property taxes of many of our fellow citizens on fixed incomes but it does little to solve the problem, since the burden is then passed onto others. A more equitable statewide property tax in support of public education would be a start, however, and there are other initiatives which might further enhance the quality of life for those on fixed incomes. These include better provision of public transportation (including subsidies), wider broadband access to break down isolation, and the protection of Medicaid and Medicare, both at the Federal and the State level. All of these initiatives would help to keep those on fixed incomes in NH and in their homes.