Von Plinsky keeps House seat in Keene's Ward 4

N.H. Rep. Alexander "Sparky" Von Plinsky, D-Keene, will continue to represent Cheshire County District 7 in the N.H. House after handily winning re-election Tuesday.
According to unofficial results, Von Plinsky beat his Republican challenger, Robert J. Call, 1,683 to 924.
The district covers Keene's Ward 4.
The same two candidates ran against each other in 2018, though Call was affiliated with the Libertarian Party then. Von Plinsky won that 2018 race, his first, with about 85 percent of the vote.