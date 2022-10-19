Name: Dr. Shaun Filiault
Age: 41
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? Grew up in Ward 2; returned in 2020
Family: Parents, Randy and Holly Filiault
Education: Law degree, University of New Hampshire; PhD, University of South Australia; graduate, Keene Public Schools
Occupation: Attorney, Levi & Korsinsky; Lecturer, Keene State College
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Boards of Directors, Pathways for Keene and MoCo; appointed by New Hampshire Supreme Court as Treasurer, New Hampshire Lawyers Assistance Program; Trevor Project; American Bar Association
Public/government service: Chair, Keene Democrats; Vice Chair, Keene Human Rights Committee; former federal judicial law clerk under Hon. William Young (Massachusetts); served for attorneys general of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont; former member, Keene School Board
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
That New Hampshire has not experienced a mass gun violence tragedy is not because we are special with regard to this issue – it is because we are lucky. Indeed, our teachers express serious concern about this issue and we are losing skilled educators rapidly out of fear of gun violence. We must address this issue now. Doing nothing does that – nothing.
Red flag laws are a commonsense measure which other states have adopted and other states’ supreme courts have upheld because they are just that – commonsense. Red flag laws prevent those who are a clear and convincing violent risk to themselves or others from possessing weapons for a limited period of time, until that risk has abated. Rep. Fenton and Sen. Kahn introduced a red flag law in the past legislative session and it narrowly failed. I would re-introduce a red flag law because our state needs one, before a mass tragedy occurs.
We must also address the housing shortage in New Hampshire. Adjusting the attached dwelling unit legislation can help address this problem as the current legislation is very narrowly drafted. We can also adopt legislation similar to Massachusetts MGL c. 40A, adapted to New Hampshire needs and particularities.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s current abortion laws are unacceptable and are a moral and medical outrage to women and girls. The state must, at a minimum, adopt the Casey standard, which was the national standard prior to the fall of Roe v. Wade. That standard mandated states’ legislation pose no “undue burden” to the right an abortion. That standard should be the bare minimum New Hampshire adopts to protect reproductive and sexual privacy.
But, the real lynchpin is just that – privacy. Our federal constitution currently protects our right to privacy in matters such as contraception, marriage, and sexual intimacy. It ought to still protect privacy in medical decisions we make with our healthcare providers, save for a politically motivated Supreme Court. However, it seems inevitable that the federal right to privacy will fall, given the current Court’s make up and judicial leanings. We need to enshrine the right to privacy in our state’s Constitution. Currently, our state’s Constitution protects privacy in “information.” That’s a narrowly defined right which hasn’t been interpreted by our state’s courts. Our state needs to adopt a broader privacy right. That right is the true key to protecting reproductive privacy, like abortion, and a host of other freedoms.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
First, we need to recognize the shift toward electric and hybrid cars, which help reduce carbon emissions. Over the next decade, manufacturers will be moving toward these more eco-friendly models and our state must also make that move by installing charging stations statewide. The state recently released its plan to roll out charging stations. Not surprisingly, the plan focused on the Concord-Manchester-Nashua beltway. Our Cheshire County delegation needs to fight for more charging stations on this side of the state or partner with industry to bring them here, so that Western New Hampshire isn’t forgotten as this transportation revolution occurs.
We can also change how we power our state. Offshore wind is a sustainable energy source which reduces carbon dependence. Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York all moved toward offshore wind because of its proven ability to power their states and help our environment. Research demonstrates offshore wind can do the same for New Hampshire. Our state needs to adopt a plan to move toward this more sustainable form of energy.
Finally, the state can address the “home rule” which forbids communities from reducing use of single use plastic bags. Communities should decide for themselves what is appropriate for that locale.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
New Hampshire is fiftieth out of fifty in public education funding. If we double our funding … we’re still fiftieth out of fifty. That’s unacceptable.
Marijuana legalization would bring in $40 million annually to our state and $20 million annually for our schools. That’s a great start in addressing our state’s budget problems and in helping fund our public schools.
We are willfully exporting millions of New Hampshire dollars to our neighbors and therefore willfully underfunding our schools. It’s time we kept New Hampshire dollars here, stopped exporting potential tax revenue to our neighbors, and followed this effort which has already been adopted in 19 states, including the rest of New England.
Second, “School Choice” is a failure. The only “choice” the program provides is to underfund our public schools. The program is ten times over budget. It funds students who already attended private schools prior to the program. Now, however, they by using taxpayers’ money. Public dollars should go to public schools – period.
Finally, Gov. Sununu is on the campaign trail bragging about a $400 million budget surplus. In reality, that “surplus” is 400 million starting points for funding our under-funded public schools.
