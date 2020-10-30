Call challenges Von Plinsky for Cheshire District 7 seat

Two candidates are on the ballot in Cheshire County House District 7, which comprises Keene’s Ward 4.
N.H. Rep. Alexander “Sparky” Von Plinsky, a Democrat elected in 2018, faces a challenge from Robert J. Call, a Republican who ran for the same seat as a Libertarian last time.
Von Plinsky, 43, and a stay-at-home dad, said a top priority in the next term would be redrawing congressional and state legislative maps to account for changes in population after the 2020 census.
He said he wants a seat at the table to make sure the maps are drawn fairly. He called partisan gerrymandering — shaping the maps so that they unfairly favor one party or another — “one of the biggest problems we face in this country, systemically, that gets in the way of solving real problems like climate change.”
Von Plinsky said modern digital mapping tools make it easy to create fair districts.
“I want to see something, a map and a process for that map, that allows a fair representation, and I don’t want to see it heavily skewed in either direction,” he said.
His other priority would be the environment, the issue that brought him to Concord in the first place, he said.
Von Plinsky said he’s working on a bill calling for a climate action plan, which would set emission-reduction goals for New Hampshire over the coming decades. He said he’s also researching ways the state could handle waste more sustainably.
Call, who also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017 at age 26, spent most of his life in the Nashua area before moving to Keene in 2016, according to a candidate questionnaire published by The Sentinel three years ago. He listed his occupation at the time as a software engineer and consultant.
“As a representative, I will work to promote traditional New Hampshirite values, the non-aggression principle and the end of the Drug War,” Call wrote in another questionnaire a year later, while running for N.H. House. “... We desperately need to stop treating victims of the Drug War as criminals and start treating this as a health issue with help and compassion, not harsher punishments.”
Call did not fill out a questionnaire this year nor respond to an email requesting comment.