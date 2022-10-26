Name: Tony Barton
Age: 57
City or town of residence: Chesterfield, NH
How long have you lived in your House district? 16 years.
Family: Married with children and grandchildren.
Education: B.A. and J.D. University of Texas at Austin
Occupation: Professional Pilot.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: NRA, GOA, AOPA, ALPA, American Legion, Marine Corps League, and Elks.
Public/government service: United States Marine Corps Officer.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
I believe our God Given Freedoms, as embodied in the Bill of Rights, are non-negotiable. This extends to our personal bodily autonomy and medical privacy. I will oppose ANY legislation that infringes upon these rights no matter how well intentioned.
I will support energy and infrastructure enhancements to reduce electricity costs. In particular I would promote using our seaport to bring in liquified natural gas to supply newly constructed gas fueled power plants. This would bypass the stranglehold of neighboring states and the federal government on gas pipeline construction.
I will support economic development initiatives to boost growth. Cheap energy and low taxes will attract companies to the Granite State.
I will support curriculum transparency and school choice legislation to protect student and parental rights. Education competition will create better schools which will attract workers and their families to our state.
I will support election integrity laws to prevent illegal voting and election rigging. Clean and fair elections are essential to maintaining trust and respect for our system of government.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Current NH law on this issue is a codification of Roe v. Wade. Our Governor and legislature have passed a law that has the support of the vast majority of Granite Staters. It should be left as is. Nonetheless, the democratic party’s radical leadership cabal uses this emotionally divisive issue to avoid discussing the disastrous results of their own party’s economic, energy, and immigration policies.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Global climate change is not an issue under the jurisdiction of individual states. Furthermore, it is not settled science that there is real climate change (versus a natural warming period caused by solar variation), much less that it is caused by man-made CO2 emissions. What is certain is that the New England winter is fast approaching, and Granite Staters are more concerned with the high cost of home heating, not global warming hysteria and legislative virtue signaling.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The only change in school funding I would support would be ending the Department of Education’s control on local education by lobbying our U.S. Congress (with Republican majorities in both houses) for block grant federal education funding. This type of funding allows more local curriculum control and does not require compliance with the increasingly divisive and offensive educational policies (CRT for instance) coming from leftist Washington, D.C. bureaucrats.
