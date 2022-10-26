Name: Rick Merkt
Age: 73
City or town of residence: Westmoreland
How long have you lived in your House district? Five years
Family: Married to Suzanne Merkt; three children
Education: Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, Fordham Law School
Occupation: Manager and Trustee, Commercial Real Estate Partnership
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Cheshire Historical Society, Cheshire Rotary, Lionheart Classical Academy
Public/government service: Legislator, mayor, deputy attorney general, and town administrator
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
A fair return to Cheshire County on its tax dollars paid into the State; local control over local issues; government that is transparent, accountable and listens to residents; protection of our constitutional rights; lower taxes, more freedom and fewer regulations. I will work collaboratively with local officials and State leadership to advance laws that benefit Cheshire County residents.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s abortion law was duly enacted by the people’s elected representatives. More than three-quarters of Granite Staters approve of the law, because they find the Democratic position (no restrictions even in the ninth month of pregnancy) extreme. Elected officials should focus on helping to solve today’s most pressing public economic concerns, such as inflated food, gasoline, electricity, and home heating costs, that are causing serious harm to everyone throughout New Hampshire.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Your question presumes as fact that the New Hampshire Legislature has the ability to influence the climate. Given our state’s small size and population, it seems doubtful that the Granite State has any meaningful capability to alter the global climate. Moreover, this concern would more appropriately be directed to national officials. Meanwhile, elected state officials ought to concentrate on solving problems undeniably within the state’s purview, such as crime, narcotics, high energy costs, education, and high taxes on residents and businesses that discourage economic recovery.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
Public education should be guided by what best serves students’ academic needs. Parents are the natural guardians of their children and should decide how they are educated. State education aid should follow the student. Open competition will lead to better schools throughout New Hampshire. I oppose any state income or sales tax to fund public education. Such taxes have been tried in other states, have failed to improve student performance, and have resulted in burdening residents not only with high property taxes, but also high income and sales taxes. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey are prime examples.
