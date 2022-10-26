How long have you lived in your House district? 52 years
Family: Sharon (spouse), Alyshia (daughter), Greg Sinnott (son-in-law), Margaret and Colin (grandchildren)
Education: B A Brown University, Med Keene State College
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: NEA, NHIAA (president, chairman soccer committee and executive council)
Public/government service: 4 terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Improve and repair infrastructure (roads, bridges and broadband access) by being actively involved in the next 10 year plan.
Provide state aid to public education by supporting legislation to adjust the formula currently in place to provide for an “adequate” education.
Provide for affordable housing by supporting legislation to make zoning and planning more accommodating to multi-unit dwellings.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I feel that the current law is wrong because it does not contain rape or incest as reasons for abortion. I feel that decisions regarding reproductive rights should be made by a woman and her physician.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
They should offer incentives to utilities to use non-polluting energy sources and encourage individuals to do the same through energy grants.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I would have the formula for determining state assistance to public schools so that it accurately reflects the actual cost of educating students.
