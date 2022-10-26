Name: Representative Cathryn A. Harvey
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Chesterfield
How long have you lived in your House district? 35 years
Family: Husband, Michael; Four sons and daughters-in- law, 7 grandchildren
Education: B. S. Music Education, M. Education
Occupation: Retired Music Teacher
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Chesterfield Public School Foundation, Chesterfield Library Trustees, Chesterfield School Board, Chesterfield Budget Committee, League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, Keene Pops choir, Delta Kappa Gamma, Lions International, Federated Church of Marlborough organist/choir director/administrative assistant
Public/government service: State Legislature, Fish and Game Committee, Cheshire County Executive Delegate,
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
There are many legislative priorities that are important to Granite Staters, but none can be debated, if the process is violated. This session I was dismayed to see that democratic process overlooked. On Fish and Game Committee, bills are highly controversial. The committee needs to balance conservation with ethical hunting and fishing to manage our outdoor wildlife. Last session, bills were scheduled every 15 minutes which does not allow adequate time for debate nor is it fair to constituents who travel to Concord to testify.
I was disheartened to see the budgeting process be used to enact partisan policies. Budgeting and policy making are two distinct entities and should not be intertwined. None of the policies attached to the present state budget relate to the budget. Many have very little public support.
Session days were scheduled at the last possible moment running into deadlines. Instead of taking bills in the normal alphabetical order, the Speaker put bills recommended for ITL at the end of the calendar. After one three day session, there were still 73 bills to be acted on, but no time to debate them. The bills, which were important to our constituents died due to poor scheduling.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
In 2021, House and Senate Republicans passed a restrictive 24-week abortion ban by attaching HB 625 to the state budget. I disagree with the back door procedure of using the budgeting process to pass legislation. This abortion ban did not include exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies, rape or incest. It also mandated an ultrasound and criminalized doctors with up to 7 years in prison for performing a possibly life- saving abortion. After lengthy testimony from rape and incest victims and those whose lives were saved by an abortion, HB 1609 was passed this session. It provided an exception for fatal fetal anomalies but did not provide relief for rape or incest victims or for the doctor who is trying to save the mother’s life. HB 1609 clarified the ultrasound mandate. Surely to have an abortion must be one of the most heart wrenching decisions a woman must make. The decision should be carefully weighed with input from doctors, counselors, clergy, and family members. Four hundred legislators who do not know the woman considering an abortion or her circumstances should not be invited into the doctor’s office. Let the decision be a private and personal one.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
New Hampshire’s most recent climate action plan is from 2009. We are the only New England state without a statutory mandate for greenhouse gas reductions. Skepticism around climate science and not accepting analytical evidence about climate change has made it difficult to make climate change an urgent issue. Yet action is needed at every possible level including the state level.
This past session, I served as the representative from the Fish and Game Committee to the Wind Power Commission. As a result of this commission two senate bills SB 268-FN and SB 440-FN will help New Hampshire get ready for the offshore wind industry coming to the Gulf of Maine. Both have been signed by Governor Sununu. The state should have guidelines for greenhouse gas emissions.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
As a retired public school educator, public education is a priority. I want every child to receive a quality education. The enactment of a school voucher program, called “education Freedom Accounts” (EFA) wrongly advanced voucher legislation by attaching it to the state budget. The Department of Education used incorrect cost projections. The projection was 28 families would utilize the program in its first year at a taxpayer cost of $129,000. Instead families already enrolled in private schools took advantage of the program. The program is now $8 million over budget. Tax dollars are siphoned off to pay for private and religious school tuition, and home schooling costs. There is little over sight for these private schools and HB 1115 which would have held EFA students to the same academic standard as public school students was killed . The use of tax dollars for religious education also questions its constitutionality. The yearly cost of this program is projected to rise to $70 million yearly. The EFA program will cause property taxes to rise and will deplete funds available to local school districts. This is not a “school choice” program but a subsidy for students already enrolled in private education.
