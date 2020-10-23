Dru Fox, Cheshire County House District 6

Dru Fox
Age: 66
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 37 years
Family: Husband-Barry, Daughter-Danna, Son-Dean, Grandchildren-Adrianna, Landon and Avery
Education: 2 year college
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Cancer Society, Congregation Ahavas Achim, The Colonial Theater, Monadnock Humane Society, Keene Youth Hockey, Greater Keene Youth Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball.
Public/government service: Keene School District, SAU #29, State of New Hampshire Foster Parent Program and Respite Provider, Nashua Children’s Home, Keene Community Kitchen.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
I would introduce and/or support legislation to offer locally owned businesses an opportunity to take out extremely low interest rate loans, guaranteed by the state, for the purpose of helping these locally owned businesses survive. Far too many of our local businesses have closed and generations of a family’s hard work has been destroyed. We need to do everything we can to keep our locally owned small businesses alive.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The easy answer would be to provide more state and federal education funding to our communities. The challenge with that is there is no guarantee that those education dollars would actually be used as additional dollars over and above the communities current budget. In the past, when we have seen a funding increase from the state, our “poor communities” still struggled to provide quality education to their children. I am open to any plan that sends supplementary educational funds to our communities providing that those dollars become extra dollars actually spent on enhancing our education.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Laws should be enacted that systemize the governor’s executive order of earlier this month. The list of recommendations from the diversity task force is an important first step but it is far from complete. Improving cultural and diverse sensitivity is needed in our evolving state. Every single person should feel respected, included, and equal throughout New Hampshire and everywhere. Not just from law enforcement but from ALL of us. (And while we are on the subjects of education and diversity acceptance, I think the inspiring legacy of Keene’s very own Jonathan Daniels should be taught to every Granite State student.)
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
I feel that the deck in New Hampshire is often stacked against the working families and those who struggle to make ends meet. The shortage of low-income and senior housing is a major problem. It has been ignored far too long in our state. I am extremely disappointed with the governor for vetoing a minimum wage in New Hampshire – and twice at that. Not only should there be a minimum wage, the minimum wage should be equal to Vermont and Massachusetts, which will be a mere $15 per hour in January 2023.