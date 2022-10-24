Name: Lucy McVitty Weber
Age: 70
City or town of residence: Walpole
How long have you lived in your House district? 24 years
Family: Widowed, large extended family
Education: BA, Tufts University,1970; MSEL & JD, Vermont Law School, 1985
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Friends of the Walpole Town Library; Walpole Historical Society; NH Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
Public/government service:
Past Member: Walpole ZBA
16 years in NH House;
Current Ranking Member: Committee on Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs
Past member: Committees on Judiciary; Children and Family Law
Past Chair: Committees on Legislative Administration; Executive Departments and Administration; Health Human Services and Elderly Affairs
Past NH House Speaker Pro Tem
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top priority is better access to health care for every NH resident. To ensure better health care access, we need to address many different issues. We need to ensure that mental and physical health are equally supported. We need to address the shortage of health care workers at every level of care. To increase the number of available health care workers, we need to ensure that health care workers (and other workers) are paid a livable wage, and have access to housing they can afford. They need affordable quality child care options. We also need to continue to reduce environmental health hazards such as PFAs in drinking water. A second goal is using what we have learned during the pandemic to make government more accessible to our citizens by amending our Right to Know Law to permit remote meeting participation at all levels of government, making it more feasible for all citizens to participate in our democracy at all levels.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
For decades, under Republicans and under Democrats, the issue of abortion was treated as a matter of individual conscience, and it was largely unthinkable that the government of New Hampshire would insert itself into private health care decisions. The restrictions enacted this term have greatly burdened the rights of women to make their own health care decisions, and have been especially harsh on those facing the most painful of decisions late in a much-wanted pregnancy. I believe we should remove all recently enacted restrictions on a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. The government should cease to interfere in the rights of each individual to make the most intimate and personal decisions for themselves and should cease to meddle in the rights of health care professionals to practice medicine in accordance with the best practices of their specialties. In addition, NH should enact a constitutional amendment to guarantee this most basic right to self-determination.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Following the example of the other New England states to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels at every level and diversify our energy portfolio will not only help address climate change, but it will also reduce energy costs here in NH in the long run. In particular, we should be offering incentives to encourage greater use of solar and encouraging use of wind energy including off-shore wind farms. A number of bills addressing climate change were introduced during this past session, but failed to pass; many were not even allowed to be debated. We need to elect more legislators dedicated to addressing this most pressing problem.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The current formula for funding education is unsustainable and unconscionable. In 2021, the combined education property tax rate in Surry was $24.52; in Walpole, it was $25.43. By contrast, the rate paid on the million-dollar homes in New Castle is less than one-fifth of that, at $4.78. The quality of education a New Hampshire child gets should not depend on where they live; a quality public education should be the right of ever NH child. HB 1680, produced by members of the bi-partisan School Funding Commission, filed this year, has been recommended for further action in the next session, and is being reintroduced. It would address these the town-by-town inequities by closing the opportunity gap for students across the state, using existing revenue amounts. This would lower the local portion of the school property tax. In addition, we should not be siphoning local tax dollars from public schools to pay for private and religious schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.