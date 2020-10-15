Marilyn L. Huston
Age: Did not answer
City or town of residence: Keene ward 2
How long have you lived in your House district? Did not answer
Family: Husband Alan of 53 years, and daughter Sarah
Education: Educated in Massachusetts, Associates of Business Arts from Phoenix University.
Occupation: Presently retired — formerly a title examiner, and customer service representative for PC Connection.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: A parishioner at St Bernard, eucharistic ministry, and assistant with faith formation, 25 years with the DAR, 10 years with St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry, White Mountain Parliamentarian Club
Public/government service: Chair to Parent Support Group at MDS, Volunteer with N.H. Special Olympics, created a Special Olympics Swim Team in Keene, Former President Cheshire County Republican Women’s Club, currently Chair of the County Republican Committee
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
The pandemic brought the thriving New Hampshire economic growth to a screeching halt. Many small businesses permanently closed, and citizens were out of work. Following the end of the pandemic, the State of New Hampshire should continue its support to businesses that will bring back good-paying jobs and encourage new companies to come to New Hampshire, and eliminating N.H. Business Taxes to accomplish this progress. Continually, the Democrat-led House is determined to burden and discourage small businesses with more taxes that will discourage new businesses from relocating to N.H. It will prevent many businesses from recovering from the pandemic. The Democrat House Leader passed HB1 & HB2 that Included the repeal of future business tax rate reductions, and when calculated, will cost our job creators $90 million over four years.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
School funding should remain under local control as each city and town has its unique circumstances that determine the funds available for education. The compromise budget passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Sununu created historic levels of state aid for education funding. Including one-time education infrastructure grants, full funding for full-day kindergarten, and reverted stabilization grants to 100%, as they were in 2012. Presently, NH is tenth in the country for cost per pupil.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Like any work environment, there is always room for improvement, but the city of Keene, and Cheshire County as a whole, are served by outstanding men and women of our law enforcement departments. Considering recent national events, Governor Sununu formed the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT) that looked at current police standards and training, law enforcement relationships with the community, and improvements. The commission came out with a report, and Governor Sununu endorsed all the recommendations. Some recommendations will be made through executive order, some through agency rules, and others through legislation filed for next year.
If elected, I look forward to evaluating the pieces of legislation that would come before the Legislature out of the commission’s recommendations. Government mandates would have artificially raised the cost of electricity and hurt low- and fixed-income citizens the most.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Fair housing comes with fair taxing. An enormous burden on those who are living on fixed incomes is the increasing cost of electricity. N.H. has some of the highest electric rates in the country. We must find ways to lower electric costs for N.H. Citizens. The Democrat-led Legislature passed multiple government mandates that would have artificially raised the cost of electricity and ended up hurting low- and fixed-income citizens the most.