Keene's Ward 2 sees first contested N.H. House race since 2012

After running unopposed for three terms, an N.H. House incumbent who represents part of Keene faces a challenge in Tuesday’s general election.
Democrat John Bordenet, 68, has held the N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 5 seat since 2014. The district covers Keene’s Ward 2.
His opponent, Marilyn Huston, 77, is the chairwoman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, and the former president of the Cheshire County Republican Women’s Club.
Here’s a look at the field:
John Bordenet
A native of Tennessee, Bordenet has spent the past 34 years in Keene and held several engineering and computer science jobs throughout the area.
If he’s re-elected, his main priority would be to address New Hampshire’s system of funding public education, which he described as insufficient.
He said he’s in favor of relying more on a state education property tax that is collected and distributed centrally.
This idea was part of an August report presented by the American Institutes for Research to the state’s Commission to Study School Funding, established by the Legislature in 2019.
Bordenet is also interested in helping businesses looking to expand their workforces by combatting the lack of affordable housing.
He said in an email the best approach for this is to “allow property tax reductions for new or revitalized workforce housing for a ten-year period” for both homeowners and property developers.
Bordenet also said he wants higher business taxes as a way to help reduce local property tax rates.
And to help senior citizens, he said he’d propose a tax credit for low-income residents age 65 and older, similar to one that exists now for veterans, which can be up to $750 depending on the city or town.
Marilyn Huston
Huston is a Massachusetts native who moved to Keene 30 years ago. She is a former title examiner for a law firm in her home state and customer service representative for what was then called PC Connection in Keene.
Now retired, she serves in several community organizations in addition to her involvement with the county Republican committee. She is a parishioner at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Keene; a 25-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s local chapter; a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society’s food pantry in Keene; and a member of the White Mountain Parliamentarian Club.
She also previously served as the chairwoman of Monadnock Developmental Services’ parent support group and a volunteer with the N.H. Special Olympics, for which she created a Keene swim team.
Huston decided to run for the seat because, for the past two years, she said she’s seen Cheshire County’s representation try to “implement every tax one could imagine.”
“It’s very frustrating to see that they want to take New Hampshire down that road of a sales tax, income tax or any broad-based tax,” she said. “It’s going to destroy all the good work that has been done in trying to bring new business into this state.”
Many Democratic candidates say they oppose such taxes, although others have expressed more openness to them. Gubernatorial candidate Sen. Dan Feltes has pledged to veto a broad-based income or sales tax if it came to him.
In contrast to Bordenet, Huston thinks New Hampshire’s business taxes should be eliminated so the state can encourage new businesses to come here.
However she agreed with Bordenet on giving the elderly either a tax credit or other relief to downsize the amount of their property tax payments.
Huston also believes school funding should remain under local control, as “each city and town has its unique circumstances that determine the funds available.”