John Bordenet
Age: 68
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have lived in your House district? 34 years
Family: Married with an adult daughter
Education: BSME, MME, BS in Computer Science, Masters in Distributed Computer Applications
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, Keene Community Music Center, Keene Community Kitchen Board, Samaritans, Keene Great Books Group
Public/government service: Chair Keene Conservation Committee, Chair Keene Parking Committee, three terms in NH House: Commerce and consumer Affairs Committee, Municipal and County Government Committee, Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, County Executive Committee, Beyond Maplewood Committee.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
This pandemic has had biggest impacts in the service industry: restaurants and bars, live entertainment, and tourism. Some of these businesses have closed their doors. While we could offer to speed up our work on roads and bridges, those projects will do little to bring back tourism dollars. To encourage these businesses back, I suggest that we let businesses keep half of their meals and rooms taxes for two years. This stimulus will permit businesses to re-open and new ones to get started. We need a thriving tourist environment to attract customers.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Clearly it is the legislature’s job to fix education funding in the state. Taxes seem to be the only way to raise the funds necessary. For an average cost of $15,000 per student, the cost would be approximately $2.7 billion. The choices for raising these funds are: income tax, sales tax, or a property tax. The income tax would exempt 20% of our workers employed out of state; they already pay income tax in their employer’s state. A sales tax would reduce the draw of out-of-state customers. A good portion of businesses along our borders would lose their advantage. That leaves the state-wide property tax.
We do have a state education property tax. It doesn’t cover the costs of education. The monies are collected by the school district and stay in that district. It is used to reduce the town’s education tax. I suggest that we use a statewide uniform education property tax, ensuring all students get access to the same level of funding. A recent commission on education funding found this rate would be about $12.25/1000 of home value. Some districts would pay less, a few others would pay more. Every child in the state deserves a quality education.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
All NH law enforcement personnel attend the NH Police Standards and Training Council. The people that graduate from the Academy are licensed by the Council. Their licenses can be suspended or revoked based on their behavior. Our state is fortunate to have the Training Council to protect us from some of the harmful police behaviors we have seen around the nation. Recently the NH legislature has mandated all police trainees receive psychological testing. We want to keep unfit individuals from even entering the academy.
One Winchester police officer has recently suggested that Winchester would be better served by employing a social worker to handle some situations. Seattle has teamed social workers with law enforcement to some benefit. These teams would be paid and created by local governments. The state should study the idea. We should look at effective ways to implement this idea. The Training Council helps educate law enforcement to work with social workers. Implementing such policies can be cost effective and produce better outcomes.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
NH already provides some help for some of our low-income elders. RSA 72:38-a (Tax Deferral for Elderly and Disabled) allows people over the age of 65 or disabled to apply for a tax deferral of 15% of their home’s equity value. Equity value is equal to assessed value minus liens. It is possible to increase the deferral rate. The state has an optional tax credit up to $750 for veterans. We could include low-income elderly to apply for a similar credit.
Sometimes the issue of staying in New Hampshire is not solely about paying property taxes. Sometimes people need help with personal care. As part of the county delegation, we can subsidize organizations that provide care for low-income elders. Annually as part of the county commissioner’s budget, we give money to VNA (visiting nurses). We see it is important to help support people to stay in their homes.