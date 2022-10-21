Name: Thomas Savastano
Age: 56
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? Seven years
Family: Wife, Ann, married 30 years
Education:
D.Min., United Theological Seminary (Methodist)
M.Div., Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary (Protestant)
B.A, Connecticut College
Occupation:
Currently: Ordained Minister, Nonprofit President (sponsoring conferences and arts performances). Formerly: Statewide director, The Salvation Army’s Bridging the Gap life-skills diversion program for youth with first-time criminal offenses. Grew the program from six to thirteen locations across Massachusetts, working in conjunction with district attorneys’ offices and juvenile probation departments.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Currently: The Salvation Army, New Hampshire Alliance
Public/government service:
City of Keene Congregate Living and Social Services Licensing Board member
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top legislative priority is helping struggling New Hampshire residents with the effects of inflation. Fortunately, our state has been well managed fiscally by Republican leadership, and I believe we should elect representatives who continue to keep taxes low, while looking for practical policies that help working families, seniors and businesses to thrive. I support recent legislation providing $650 in heating and electric assistance to families making 60-75% of the state median income, and would be open to considering more.
I believe NH should continue working toward promoting a healthy business environment. Phasing out the tax on dividends and interest, for instance, not only gives a boost to business, but also helps out seniors who rely on income-producing investments. Keeping government lean, and limiting bureaucratic spread, reduces the need for increased taxation. Eliminating onerous licensing requirements also helps entrepreneurs.
Various residents have expressed to me concerns about shortcomings in NH’s family court system. Given that, and my experience working with youth, families, and juvenile justice, I would like to serve on the Children and Family Law Committee. Otherwise, I believe I could utilize my social service experience effectively on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
The Fetal Life Protection Act (FLPA) is well written, and reflects the will of most NH voters. According to a recent St. Anselm Poll (August, 2022), 68% of NH registered voters support restrictions on abortion. The FLPA allows unrestricted abortion to 24 weeks; but then protects viable pre-born babies from 6 months on, with exceptions for the life of the mother and fatal fetal anomalies.
True reproductive justice involves protection of the lives of the unborn. How is it just or fair, that in the same hospital, medical advances are skillfully utilized in one room to save the life of one 7-month old preborn baby, while in another room a similar life is terminated? Why is the one whose life is saved considered a person (baby), and the one from whom life is taken by “choice” considered a non-person (fetus)?
Less than 1 percent of abortions occur after 6 months (CDC, 2019), yet Democratic lawmakers are unwilling to give up the extreme position of unrestricted abortion right up to the point of natural birth. Many Democrats disagree with their party’s extreme position on abortion. Republicans like myself, who support the FLPA, are aligned with the majority of NH residents.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The NH legislature should prioritize clean, safe energy that promotes energy independence. I would take a multi-faceted approach to dealing with climate change, although not in isolation but in conjunction with other factors endangering NH’s ecosystems. New Hampshire has a rich natural heritage which also serves as a hedge against pollution and climate change. We must steward it well.
Some of the measures I would propose are the following: 1) Research energy efficiency technology to reduce overall energy usage; 2) Incentivize small-scale but widespread local deployment by municipalities, businesses, and homeowners of green energy sources such as small wind turbines, solar arrays, and hydropower; 3) Explore the growing feasibility of small modular reactors (nuclear) as sources for clean energy; 4) Encourage the implementation of microgrids fueled by clean energy sources within municipalities, which also provides protection in the event of a major power outage.
Energy independence is important for both economic and national security reasons. America has the resources and technology to achieve energy independence with clean fossil fuels such as natural gas while continuing to increase the availability of green energy. Such energy independence avoids us needing to go to rogue foreign states for energy resources we have already.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
NH’s funding of public education has real strengths. It supports local school control, which is important to keep costs down. If funding instead comes primarily from the state, there would be less accountability to local taxpayers for school budgets.
I believe that plenty of money is being spent in public education, given declining school enrollment in NH due to demographic change (22,000 fewer students between 2011 and 2021). Also, the overwhelming empirical evidence over decades is that more money does not correlate with better academic results.
Competitive school markets produce the best education opportunities for children. I support NH’s Education Freedom Accounts that assist parents making less than 300% of the federal poverty level to pay for private schools of their choice. If public schools see parents making such choices, they should consider how to innovate and improve academic excellence so as to attract more students.
Finally, it’s important to note that when a child goes to a private school the school district still gets a sizeable share of funding from local tax dollars allocated for that child’s education, while having one less student to actually educate. That equation should ultimately lead to lower local taxes.
