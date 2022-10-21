Name: Jodi k Newell
Age: 42
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 6 years
Family: 2 boys, Corado (14) and Benjamin (13)
Education: I most recently studied Communications, Philosophy & Political Science at KSC
Occupation: Homeless Advocate and Overdose Crisis Organizer
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene City Democrats (At-Large Delegate), Rights and Democracy (Overdose Crisis Organizer & member leader), Our Story NH (Community Council member), Wolf-PAC (former National Coordinator & founding National Council member)
Public/government service: Covid Equity Task Force, Cheshire TV (Treasurer), Notary Public
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
In a legislature of 400, particularly within the Keene area delegation, there’s ample opportunity to support strong policy in a variety of areas. That said, there are some issues that I find myself uniquely well suited to speak to due to my personal, work and academic experience.
Among my topline issues are reproductive justice, housing security, a strong public education system and access to healthcare, including mental healthcare. I consider these the basic building blocks of healthy individuals, families and communities, which is my ultimate goal.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I support the right of each individual to make their own reproductive decisions.
Beyond principle, I’ve personally found myself in a position to make this decision as a widowed mother of 2, particularly at a time when my children and I had really just gotten to a place of safety & security. Considering all my options and the implications, I chose to end that pregnancy. I am grateful that this option was available to me and will fight for the right of others to do the same.
Not only does New Hampshire’s current law on abortion not reflect my own position, it doesn’t reflect the position of the vast majority of NH residents. It was not passed, & in fact could not pass, as stand alone legislation.
Last year I was proud to speak in favor of CACR18, a constitutional amendment introduced by State Representative Amanda Elizabeth Toll, ensuring reproductive decisions would be decided by the individual, with their own situation in mind. I continue to believe that this is the gold standard & ultimate goal. I will fight to pass the amendment & support wholeheartedly any other legislation toward that end.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Climate change is ever-present in our collective consciousness. We see it almost daily in the increasingly damaging natural disasters across the globe and across the country. Action is necessary at all levels to mitigate harm and facilitate a sustainable future.
We are fortunate here in Keene that our City Council has acknowledged the need for a transition to renewable energy with the approval of a goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030, with transportation and heat to be fully transitioned as well by 2050. The resulting plan provides a benchmark and framework for projects going forward.
On the state level, while there has been positive movement in this direction, our climate action plan needs serious work. This is especially timely, given the role of the state in allocating critical federal infrastructure funds.
My ideal improvements would center on three main tenets. First, climate friendly standards for major infrastructure and large projects funded all or in part subsidized by federal and state dollars. Second, more accountability for heavy polluters. Last, expansion & simplification of our subsidization of NH residents to transition to more environmentally friendly (and ultimately pocket-book friendly) sources for their personal needs.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
NH’s public education overall, including our wonderful teachers, staff and even many students are currently under threat in a variety of ways. We’ve seen recently the implementation of “Education Freedom Accounts” undermine our public school funding, leaving parents and students vulnerable in the process. This runs completely counter to my ideal of a strong public school system with well funded teachers, staff and programs.
NH’s education funding has been under scrutiny for decades. In fact, courts have repeatedly deemed the state’s unequal taxation schemes unconstitutional. The current iteration of SWEPT (Statewide Education Property Tax), which accounts for 30% of the state’s contribution, is no less skewed. Steven Rand et al v, The State of New Hampshire is just the latest in a series of cases since 1997 that have attempted to ensure an equitable tax contribution. As it stands, cities and towns who raise more in SWEPT than is required from the state for their adequacy aid are permitted to keep this excess, rather than contributing fairly to the overall state need.
Fundamentally, in order to strengthen our public school system I believe we must end EFAs and ensure equitable SWEPT contributions for all NH cities and towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.