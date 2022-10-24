Name: Philip Jones
Age: 67
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 10 years
Family: Wife June, 3 adult daughters: Christina, Megan and Jackie
Education: William Paterson University, BA Marketing
Occupation: Independent Manufacturers Marketing and Sales Representative
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Board of Directors – Pathways For Keene, Board of Directors-Crime Stoppers, coached youth softball, basketball and soccer teams, coached travel softball and AAU basketball teams, taught Sunday School 8 years at UCC Church, Chairman North Bridge Dedication Committee.
Public/government service: 26 years Keene City Council, Chairman MSFI Committee, Chairman PLD Committee, Chairman Telecommunications Committee, Chairman Cable TV Committee, Chairman Cities for Climate Protection, Chairman Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory, Chairman College/City Commission, member City Council Goals Committee.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
I would certainly voice my opposition to the NH Legislative budget “PUSH DOWN”. This is the practice of cutting fiscal responsibilities by pushing those responsibilities down to the municipal level. Since 2009, “PUSH DOWN” has burdened the taxpayers of Keene with over $11 million. Passing the buck is not a responsible way to cut budgets.
I have already proposed my “Protect Our Police Bill” to all the state legislators. This legislation would prohibit the sale, ownership and possession of any ammunition designed to penetrate police flak jackets or body armor. I can’t understand why any legislator would want to allow these devastating products designed to kill to be in public circulation.
Recently a coalition of New England states led by Massachusetts and Connecticut joined forces to publicly pitch legislative proposals for curbing prescription drug cost plans that would financially penalize drug manufacturers for excess price increases. I would certainly want to see New Hampshire join these states in attempting to address this important issue. New Hampshire has an aging population on fixed incomes who are dependent of these prescription drugs. There should be bipartisan support to address this problematic issue.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s current law still allows for bureaucrats to interfere with a difficult and traumatic decision that should only be decided by a woman and her doctor. What concerns me most is the potential for law to change with a call for total prohibition. As history teaches us, prohibition does not stop the practice. It only forces these procedures to happen in unsafe backrooms and unsanitary places.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
I am very proud and honored to say that the Sierra Club has endorsed my candidacy. The Sierra Club endorses candidates who work to protect public health by ensuring that communities are free of toxic air, water pollution and clean energy.
The NH Legislature needs to stop ignoring climate change and assuming that the issue will go away. The State should follow Keene’s lead as we have introduced a number of policies dealing with climate action and energy goals.
As Chairman of the Cities For Climate Protection Committee in 2004, I had the honor of introducing Keene’s original Climate Action Plan.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
New Hampshire needs to have a more fair and equitable solution to school funding. The State only contributes 7 percent towards public school funding. This policy allows for favorable conditions for the richer communities while causing an unfair burden on working class communities.
Attempts to offer a voucher system calling for public funds to be used for private schools should be dissuaded. This practice would allow for public funding of alternative and religious practices. It would cause the watering down of local public school systems and restrict the ability to pay for the resources, teachers, and staff needed for a quality public school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.