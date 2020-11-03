Eaton wins 16th term in N.H. House in Cheshire District 3

Longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Daniel Eaton won another term representing Cheshire County District 3 in the N.H. House Tuesday, defeating Republican Robert D'Arcy 1,130-974.
The district covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan.
Eaton, who chairs Cheshire County's House delegation and is Stoddard's town moderator, has served 15 terms in the House.
D'Arcy, who also lives in Stoddard, ran against Eaton in 2016 and 2018. He is a self-employed artist and author and custodian for the Keene School District.