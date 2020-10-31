Cheshire House District 3 race reprise of past two elections

In a rematch of the last two general elections, two Stoddard residents — longtime Democratic incumbent Daniel Eaton and Republican Robert D’Arcy — are running for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives in Cheshire County District 3.
Eaton, 64, is seeking his 16th two-year term in the district, which covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan. He currently works as a retail manager at Tractor Supply Co. in Hillsboro, along with doing some consulting work, and has a long history of community involvement in the Monadnock Region. He is the Stoddard town and school district moderator, and the town’s emergency management director, among other roles in the community. Eaton also serves as the chair of the Cheshire County Legislative Delegation.
D’Arcy, 50, is self-employed as an artist and author, and also works as a custodian for the Keene School District. He sought the Republican nomination for a New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat in 2014, and challenged Eaton unsuccessfully for the Legislature in 2016 and 2018. This year, D’Arcy said he believes the race will be closer because he thinks the Republican Party has more support overall.
“Before the pandemic, I think people were very encouraged by the leadership of our president, Donald Trump,” D’Arcy said in an interview Thursday. “I’m a big supporter of his agenda. I think his record of lowering taxes and cutting regulations caused our economy to take off. I think once we get through this pandemic, it will take off again, and I think people are aware of that.”
Eaton, though, said both the state and Cheshire County will face difficult budgetary decisions, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the coming two-year legislative session. He added that he brings a wealth of experience to address these challenges.
“Experience counts,” Eaton said in an interview Friday. “... And I think putting that experience to work, both with many years of writing the state budget and writing the county budget and also working [on] the [state’s] public works operating budget, you need the continuity and experience to get it done quickly, efficiently and not make mistakes.”
Crafting the budget will require long-range planning, he added, and meeting with experts to determine how the state will move forward during the pandemic.
“It’s going to take a lot of meetings with department heads and really going line by line by line trying to do belt-tightening,” Eaton said.
Along with stabilizing the budget, Eaton said his top priority if he wins another term would be working to change the state’s public school-funding formula, which currently relies heavily on local property taxes.
He said “it’s almost premature” to talk specifically about changes to the formula, since it is the subject of a case before the N.H. Supreme Court. But Eaton said he has engaged in informal discussions with other lawmakers about the possibility of proposing a state constitutional amendment that would add an income tax, with very specific conditions, to reduce the burden on property taxpayers and fully fund K-12 public education.
“Nobody wants an income tax, but the fact is, in New Hampshire, the wealthy avoid paying their fair share,” he said, adding that he is “not pro-income tax by any means.”
But, he added, the type of income tax he has discussed would not affect anyone on a fixed income, could be used only to fund public education and reduce the burden on local property taxpayers and would be reassessed every five years.
“It would be a way to lock up the money so it only goes to offset property taxes and prevents the Legislature from being able to dip into it, which I think most voters find crucial,” Eaton said. “They have a natural and rightful fear of an income tax being passed that the Legislature can up anytime it wants to use for whatever it wants.
“But I think if the people know that the only thing it can do is reduce their property tax, require those that skirt taxes — who are the most able to pay, and push it onto those who are least able — so it becomes fair, and that it is used solely to educate New Hampshire children from K through high school, I think there would be an open mind.”
Any proposed constitutional amendment would need to pass the state Legislature before going to New Hampshire voters, who would have the final say.
D’Arcy said he would need to do more research on public school funding before deciding how he would want to change the state’s current formula, but added that he is against any sort of state income tax.
“I’ve heard a lot of Democrats say that that’s why they want a state income tax, is to lower property taxes,” D’Arcy said. “But I don’t think that, even if they implemented a state income tax, I really don’t think that a lot of that money would be used to lower state property taxes. I don’t think having a state income tax is the answer to school funding.”
D’Arcy added that he is a proponent of school choice, and would support vouchers to allow families to put public funds toward tuition at private schools.
“I think that parents should have the opportunity to send their children to whichever school they think will help their student achieve the best way that they can,” he said. “... If it’s a private school that they want to go to, that they think their child will do better at, I think that they should be allowed to have their taxpayer money going to help pay their tuition through the use of vouchers and things of that nature.”
D’Arcy also said he would work to increase transparency in government if he wins a seat in the Legislature. He pointed specifically to 2018 allegations from a female legislative staffer that Eaton had made comments while working at the Statehouse that led to a “hostile work environment,” which N.H. Public Radio reported at the time.
“So I think we need more transparency in government, and I would like to put forth legislation to make that possible,” D’Arcy said. “I am curious as to what happened to the charges of Dan Eaton creating that hostile work environment, and I never found out the results. And I don’t know where I would go to find the results of that, but I think the public should be aware of what’s happening.”
Eaton, asked about those allegations Friday, declined to comment. Citing a memo from then-N.H. House Chief of Staff Terence R. Pfaff, NHPR reported in 2018 that Eaton admitted making the comments the woman found offensive, and said he would not do it again or retaliate against her for making a formal complaint. He also said he agreed to consider contacting the state’s Employee Assistance Program to “to improve his behavior in the workplace,” which the woman found an acceptable resolution, according to NHPR.
Along with expanding school choice and working to improve government transparency, D’Arcy said he would prioritize keeping taxes and regulation low, if elected. He added that he is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, and wants to impose term limits on elected officials.