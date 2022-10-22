Name: Dru Fox
Age: 68
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 39 years
Family: Husband — Barry, 2 adult children, 3 grandchildren
Education: Keene HIgh School, Nathanial Hawthorne College
Occupation: Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Amercan Cancer Society; Congregation Ahavas Achim; The Colonial Theater; Monadnock Humane Society; Keene Community Kitchen; State of New Hampshire Foster Parent Program; Nashua Children’s Home; 100+ Women Who Care; Keene Youth Hockey; Greater Keene Youth Baseball; Keene School District, SAU #29; Justice of the Peace/Notary Public.
Public/government service: Completing my First Term in the House of Representatives serving on the Transportation Committee.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Addressing our skyrocketing energy costs, securing affordable housing, providing for quality day care, protecting and supporting public education, and access to healthcare for all New Hampshire residents are among my top priorities. There are numerous issues currently affecting the quality of life of the people in New Hampshire and I will sponsor and support legislation to improve the day to day living for New Hampshire citizen’s. We shouldn’t have to chose between feeding our children, paying for fuel and electricity or being able to afford housing and child care.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Passed and signed into law by Governor Sununu this term was the most restrictive abortion ban in New Hampshire’s history jeopardizing the health and well being of ALL women. I will work to change that legislation. I vehemently oppose the recent Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v Wade. I am pro choice and I believe reproductive decisions should be made between a woman and her physician and the government has no business making those decisions for her. Women’s reproductive rights are a very mportant issue in this mid term election and we need to elect people who support and uphold those basic rights.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The future of our planet is in jeopardy unless we all take action immediately. I support legislation to stop dependence on fossil fuels and those that promote renewable energy. I value the protection of our environment and all ideas to conserve our natural resources. Bills pertaining to Science, Technology and Energy were most often tabled or opposed in the House with those motions coming from the across the aisle. New Hampshire needs Representatives who believe in climate change and who can work across the aisle towards an agreeable solution.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The first thing we need to do is PROTECT our public education. It is being attacked and defunded by the extreme right free staters. ALL children, regardless of their economic status, deserve the right to quality education. The recently passed Education Freedom Account (EFA) program takes New Hampshire’s public tax dollars and allows those public funds to be used for private and religious schools. Funds will be siphoned away from the portion of the overall state budget earmarked for our public schools. We need to stop this movement so that we can focus on funding New Hampshire schools in a fair and need based formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.