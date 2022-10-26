Name: Jim Qualey
Age: 68
City or town of residence: Rindge
How long have you lived in your House district? 22 years
Family: Married to Debbie Qualey
Education: B.S. Physics (Worcester Polytechnic Institute); Ph.D. Physics (Pennsylvania State University)
Occupation: Retired physicist/engineer
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Ingalls 1894 Association (founding member); Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation; National Rifle Association; National Fire Protection Association; U.S. Naval Institute, Monadnock Rod and Gun Club; New Hampshire State Republican Committee; Rindge Jaffrey Fitzwilliam Republican Committee (Chairman since 2019)
Public/government service: State Representative 2020- present; Cheshire County Delegation Executive Committee; Rindge Select Board 2016 – 2019 (Chairman 2017 – 2019); Alternate Rindge Library Trustee 2006 – 2016; Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Budget Advisory Committee
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top legislative priorities/objectives are
1) to protect our rights with particular concern at present for our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, the right of parents to choose the best educational options for their children, and the general right of parents to exercise their responsibility for raising their children in accordance with their own values.
2) to keep our state government within its constitutional bounds by continuing the reform of New Hampshire’s state of emergency statutes and by working to protect people’s right to make their own decisions regarding their health care options and
3) to preserve an affordable cost of living in New Hampshire by controlling state expenses to keep taxes low.
I will vote to advance those bills which help achieve these objectives and vote against those which oppose them.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
My position is that it was a long-needed reform. I believe that unborn children are innocent human beings whose lives deserve protection. Although I am not sure what the maximum number of weeks of gestation is beyond which abortions should be prohibited, I am sure that a cutoff at 24 weeks (with provisions after that to protect the health of the mother, if medically necessary) is reasonable and appropriate. And, I will continue to oppose any efforts to lengthen or remove that cutoff.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
New Hampshire’s population and GDP are each only 0.4% (i.e., 4 one-thousandths) of the corresponding values for the U.S.A. as a whole. This makes it quite clear that the New Hampshire legislature’s ability to take actions which will measurably affect the Earth’s climate is effectively nil. The legislature instead needs to focus on issues we can possibly influence. For example, New Hampshire’s electricity prices were already among the highest in the nation and the severe inflation we’re currently suffering has only made matters much, much worse. And we all know the impact of inflation on home heating costs. No one in New Hampshire should be worrying about how they’re going to stay warm this winter. Aid to the most vulnerable is a help, but a better long term solution is to work on doing what we can to reduce New Hampshire’s energy prices in general.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I support New Hampshire’s current approach to funding public education with each school district’s funding primarily obtained from local property tax revenue. This provides the best chance of local control of education costs since the voters of each district must approve the school budget. Despite this, public school costs in New Hampshire have increased beyond all reason in the past 20 years (especially considering the declining enrollments). I therefore also support the tax-funded Education Freedom Accounts (EFA’s) which we instituted in New Hampshire in 2021. EFA’s help provide needed competition for the public schools. We seriously need more educational choices in order to change the near-monopoly status of the public schools. EFA’s also make it more feasible for parents to choose non-public schools which in their judgment will be a better fit for their particular child than the public schools. I oppose the imposition of any NH broad-based taxes (such as an income or sales tax) whether with the stated purpose of supporting education or any other claimed purpose.
