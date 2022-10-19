Name: Joe Schapiro
Age: 72
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 34 years in Keene, 23 years in Ward 2.
Family: Wife, two adult daughters, and two grandchildren.
Education: Master of Social Work, Hunter College School of Social Work
Occupation: Retired Social Worker with long career as psychotherapist and administrator in mental health field.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership
Neighborhood Support Team, Monadnock Afghan Resettlement Project
Monadnock Family Services, Board Member
Public/government service: NH House (2018-2022), serve on Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Serving on the Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee my priorities are focused on access to affordable quality healthcare. This past session my bill to create a dental benefit for adults on Medicaid became law. Implementing this program, however, is a huge undertaking with some daunting challenges. Currently, few dentists serve Medicaid patients. Finding ways to encourage provider participation will be essential.
One obstacle is low Medicaid reimbursement rates, not only for dental services, but across the board. Therefore, organizations that serve the most vulnerable Granite Staters often struggle the most to maintain the financial viability necessary to attract and retain staff. In Cheshire County we are blessed with two world class organizations that serve critical needs: Monadnock Family Services and Maplewood Nursing Home. Unfortunately, both have been hobbled by severe workforce shortages. Maplewood’s brand new facility is functioning significantly below capacity due to staff shortages. It is the legislature’s responsibility to restore services by raising Medicaid rates in next year’s budget.
Expanded Medicaid currently provides care to 90,000 NH residents, The current statute will expire at the end of 2023. It is essential that we pass legislation to guarantee ongoing quality care for these low-income residents.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Signed into law by a Governor, who has consistently called himself “pro choice,” the ban on abortion after 24 weeks is an unprecedented infringement on the rights of NH women. The fact, that it lacks exceptions for rape and incest, and criminalizes medical practice makes it even more egregious. I am in favor of repealing the ban and codifying a right to abortion in statute and in the NH constitution. Decisions about reproductive healthcare should be made by patients with the consultation of their medical providers; not by the government.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
We should take an all hands on deck — all clean technologies on the table approach to what is a crisis of cataclysmic proportions. Instead, the Republican majority legislature and Governor Sununu have joined together to create obstacle after obstacle to diversifying energy sources and to moving toward a greener future. NH electric and heating fuel costs are sky high and burdening residents and businesses alike.
In order to change direction we need a plan that dramatically increases our renewable energy portfolio standards and creates a map to achieve those goals. We need to create incentives to conserve energy, to increase solar, hydro, and wind capacity, and to increase public transportation and electric vehicles usage. The Inflation Reduction Act brings enormous opportunities to change the direction of NH’s energy usage, create well paying green technology jobs, and most importantly, leave a habitable earth for our children and grandchildren. The current Executive Council has rejected federal money for vaccine outreach. Will they likewise reject funds for EV charging infrastructure? We have a choice; stick our heads in the sand or rise to the challenge.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
As affirmed in numerous NH Supreme Court rulings, we have a constitutional responsibility to fund public education. We have not met that responsibility. The result is backbreaking property taxes which burden seniors and those on fixed incomes and a “baked in” inequality between students in property rich and property poor towns. A city like Berlin, that lost hundreds of jobs when the paper mills closed, is left with extremely high property taxes, lack of resources to fund its schools, and, therefore, an inability to attract new businesses. NH must develop new revenue streams and create a fair distribution formula, both of which are equitable for taxpayers and students alike.
In addition, NH is last in the country in funding higher education resulting in high tuition at our public colleges, burdensome student debt, and young people leaving to attend college elsewhere. The legislature can and should rectify this.
On the other end of the spectrum there is a critical shortage of childcare. Aspirational as it may be, we should begin to study incorporating programs for 4 year olds into our public schools. This would increase childcare capacity while raising the standards and pay for teachers of our young children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.