Name: Fred Ward
Age: 92 (Agrees to 4-term limit)
City or town of residence: Stoddard
How long have you lived in your House district? 27 years
Family: Wife, Ruth, 6 Daughters
Education: BS, MS, PhD 1952-57 MIT Cambridge, MA
Occupation: Meteorologist
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: American Meteorological Society, Lionheart Classical Academy, Raylynmor Opera
Public/government service: Stoddard ZBA
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Expanding School choice, including charter schools, reducing the cost of energy, and increasing its reliability by ending the dream of substantial renewable energy. As a professional meteorologist, I have examined the proposals to replace our present energy sources with wind and solar energy, both of which are completely dependent on the weather. Analysis of actual New Hampshire weather records shows that there is no way to provide reliable, reasonably-priced energy by replacing our present sources with wind or solar. Wind and solar energy are pipe dreams. I have proposed more reliable nuclear energy, possibly including a 2nd reactor at Seabrook. Energy is becoming too costly, mainly due to Democratic myopia on Climate Change.
Wind and/or solar energy ARE NOT THE WAVE OF THE FUTURE. Suggesting that either wind or solar energy, or both, will supply energy for new electric cars is zany, or worse, deliberately misleading.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Abortion is mostly legal in New Hampshire. Making it more available, and as a substitute for family planning, shows how far we have come in catering to a minority.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The evidence for Climate Change as covered by the Sentinel is completely one-sided. My analysis of potential climate change began in the 1950s when three hurricanes found New England and Cape Cod. My next encounter was in the 1970s with a front-page article in Parade Magazine, with the headline “An Ice Age in 100 Years”. My next encounters were with the Keene Sentinel in the 21st century when I engaged in discussions with a UNH professor, Cameron Wake. His weather predictions (published in the Sentinel) for the next decades would bring laughter to your face if the Sentinel dared to republish them now. My latest letter appeared in the Sentinel on 5 October 2022.
The short answer to your question is “IGNORE IT!”. It is NOT a serious issue at present. Forecasting weather decades in advance is notoriously inaccurate. If anyone had a good long-range weather forecasting scheme, he/she would be well advised to use their forecasts to play the commodities market, and make billions of dollars. Why give such a scheme away for free?
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
More choice, involving support for charter schools and home schooling.
