Joe Schapiro, Cheshire County House District 16

Joe Schapiro
Age: 70
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 32 years
Family: Married. Two adult daughters and two grandchildren.
Education: MSW, Hunter School of Social Work
Occupation: Retired social worker/psychotherapist
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Monadnock Family Services, board member; KIRP (Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership); Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, ethics committee.
Public/government service: Representative, New Hampshire House (2018- 2020), Jonathan Daniels/Martin Luther King Committee, City of Keene.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
The most important step in creating economic recovery is protecting the health of New Hampshire residents and eventually eradicating Covid 19 through robust public health measures. Without preventing the spread of the virus there can be no economic recovery. We have been more fortunate than many other states, but, nevertheless, many have suffered and/or died, especially the elderly in long term care facilities. We should mandate and fund continued surveillance testing in these facilities as long as necessary. The legislature can boost the recovery by creating clear guidelines for the safe opening and functioning of schools and businesses and by subsidizing PPE and other safety upgrades. Also, we should protect people from eviction and foreclosure due to loss of income. This can be accomplished through delayed payments, renegotiation plans, and subsidies. Otherwise, the ripple effect of homelessness, unemployment, and despair will be devastating.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The Supreme Court has on several occasions ruled that the state has not fulfilled its constitutional responsibility to fund an adequate education for New Hampshire’s children. For over 20 years the legislature and the governors, both Democratic and Republican, have failed to agree to a true solution. A failed and inequitable school funding formula with an overreliance on local property taxes leads to unequal educational opportunity, perpetuates economic disparity, and punishes older retired citizens on fixed incomes. While the court could do more to insist on a solution and voters could demand that candidates they support commit to solving this problem, there is little doubt that the immediate responsibility for finding a solution falls on the legislature and governor. That means choosing a reliable alternative revenue stream that shifts more of the responsibility to those who can afford to contribute and, at the same time, ensuring property tax relief for those who are struggling to stay in their homes and maintain quality schools. Not only do I think this possible, I believe it will break the logjam that keeps us from adequately funding the other services that our citizens want and need.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
Absolutely. During the last session of the legislature several bills were signed into law, including ones outlawing chokeholds and creating a criminal penalty for officers who do not intervene when their peers are involved in misconduct. The NH Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency recently put forth approximately 50 recommendations. To his credit, the Governor generally endorsed these ideas and instituted a few by executive order, including body cams for the NH State Police. There are two additional measures that I think would be particularly effective. I support the creation of an independent statewide board to receive and investigate all complaints alleging officer misconduct and officer involved shootings. This board should include civilian, attorney general, and law enforcement representation. In addition, a database of law enforcement wrongdoing should be made available to departments when they are hiring new officers.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Aside from climate change which is an immediate existential threat to our planet, inequitable school funding and the overreliance on local property taxes is the issue that most defines and disadvantages our state. Burdensome property taxes, especially in localities where residents can least afford it, makes it difficult for the elderly and others on fixed incomes to stay in their homes, pits retired people against young families with children, leads to inequality of educational opportunity, and virtually ensures that poorer communities will remain poor. A new formula for funding education that uses alternative sources of revenue where the wealthy pay their fair share should be combined with the assurance of property tax reductions. This would give a significant and well-deserved break to our retired and disabled citizens. These are our friends, family members, and neighbors. Not only do they deserve to comfortably remain in their homes; they add richness to our communities that cannot be replaced.