Democrats win both of Keene's at-large N.H. House seats

Democrats won both N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 16, representing the whole of Keene, Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Schapiro won 7,465 votes, and Amanda Elizabeth Toll earned 7,412 votes.
They defeated Republicans Matt Roach, who received 3,444 votes, and Jerry L. Sickels, who claimed 2,944 votes.
Schapiro, a retired psychotherapist, was elected in 2018. Toll, a small-business owner, beat the district's other sitting representative, William Pearson, in September's Democratic primary.
Sickels, a Vietnam veteran and retired financial advisor, also ran for one of the district's seats in 2014.