Veteran Swanzey rep, Winchester challenger square off in House race

Political newcomer Jennifer Rhodes will challenge incumbent state Rep. Bruce Tatro in the Cheshire County House District 15 race on Tuesday.
District 15 includes Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester. Tatro, a Democrat, has represented the district for five terms so far, and is seeking a sixth.
Tatro, 69, has been a Swanzey resident for more than 45 years. He grew up in Winchendon, Mass., but moved to Swanzey after attending Keene State College, where he earned an associate’s degree in industrial design and drafting. He worked for more than 30 years as the highway superintendent in Keene.
He has been an active member of the Swanzey community, serving for a term on the Monadnock Regional School Board, as a town firefighter, a selectman and as town moderator, a role he currently holds along with being a state representative. For the entirety of his 10 years in the Legislature, Tatro has been a member of the House Committee on Municipal and County Government.
Tatro said the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be a focus if he wins another term and that he felt that New Hampshire had been doing a pretty good job of keeping the virus under control until cases began surging again. He said he would like to see some statewide public health measures, such as a mask mandate when people are in public places, and he said it’s important to build out broadband infrastructure.
“In order to have remote learning in this area, then we’ve got to get broadband in the area,” Tatro said.
Like many candidates, Tatro is well aware of concerns about high property taxes stemming from New Hampshire’s system of funding public education. He said the stipulations of the Claremont school-funding decisions of the mid-1990s, which determined that the state is obligated to fund an adequate education, have never been put into place.
While he acknowledged that more taxes are unpopular, he said it’s important for the state to find a way to more fairly fund schools and ensure that all students receive a solid education. He also said the federal government is supposed to provide funding for special education, but that those dollars aren’t always reliable.
“Way back when, when they instituted special [education funding] to the schools, the federal government was supposed to pay a large portion of that,” Tatro said, referencing the 1975 law now known as the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act. “But they haven’t kept up with that.”
He added that he won’t take “the pledge” to not introduce new taxes, but said that right now, he doesn’t feel a broad-based sales or income tax is the right answer.
Tatro also brought up a hot-button issue that has taken a back seat to other matters during the pandemic — gun rights. He emphasized that he is not opposed to Granite Staters possessing weapons, noting the state’s fondness for hunting, but he also said he supports stronger background checks for people looking to purchase a firearm and expressed an interest in closing the gun-fair loophole, which allows private sales without a background check.
Tatro’s opponent, Jennifer Rhodes, 47, is a Winchester resident who grew up outside of Hookstown, Pa., and moved to New Hampshire with her family six years ago. The long-time real estate agent left the business upon coming to New England and became active in her community. She was elected to the Winchester Planning Board, of which she is still a member, and took a job as a paraprofessional with the Winchester School District.
If elected, Rhodes, a Republican, said the COVID-19 pandemic would likely still be front and center on everyone’s priority list. She said so far, she thinks Gov. Chris Sununu has done a good job of managing the crisis, but also said any future measures should take into consideration the fact that more rural towns, like those in District 15, may have different needs from larger communities, such as Nashua or Manchester.
Asked what should be done next as the state continues to fight the pandemic, and its fallout, Rhodes said individuals should have the ability to determine the level of risk they’re willing to take on. She said they should be able to make their own determinations about whether it’s safe to participate in public activities. Doing so, she asserted, will soften some of the economic impact of government-mandated shutdowns.
“You have to trust people,” she said. “Government isn’t always the answer. If you want to go to a restaurant, and the restaurant wants you to go there, let the people go. Let the people stimulate the economy.”
Rhodes also said she would oppose a statewide mask mandate. While she doesn’t disagree with the notion of wearing a mask, she noted that there are several reasons someone might not be able to do so, and doesn’t feel they should have to explain themselves whenever they go out in public.
Looking beyond COVID-19, Rhodes said one of her top priorities is to work to find ways to address concerns around school funding. She said that after moving to Winchester and getting involved in the community, she learned a lot about some of the struggles with the high property taxes relied on to fund New Hampshire schools.
“I don’t know everything about school funding or education; I’m not going to pretend like I do,” she said. “I know enough to know that the system is clearly broken.”
The first step toward finding a solution, Rhodes said, is to assess where existing education money is being spent and where it can be saved. She also said that a huge part of the issue is the “health-related expenses” that schools must pay for. While she said these services are necessary, she feels schools could work together to look for ways to mitigate the tax burden on residents.
She also described herself as a staunch supporter of the U.S. Constitution. In particular, Rhodes said she is fiercely defensive of the Second Amendment, explaining that having the right to protect yourself is not something to be taken lightly.
“Until a person is in a situation where they needed to protect themselves, I don’t think that you’re able to fully comprehend the nature of what that means,” she said. “Until you are in that exact situation, you don’t understand.”