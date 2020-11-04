Rhodes ousts Tatro in Cheshire House District 15

A Republican challenger bested a longtime Democratic incumbent Tuesday in an N.H. House seat representing the five towns of Cheshire County District 15.
Jennifer Rhodes, a Winchester Republican, won by a narrow margin, 4,278 to 4,227, over Rep. Bruce Tatro, D-Swanzey.
The district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
A former real-estate agent, Rhodes now works as a paraprofessional in the Winchester School District and serves on the planning board. Tatro, a former highway superintendent who has served his town in various roles, is in his fifth term in the N.H. House.