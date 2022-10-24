Name: Joseph Mirzoeff.
Age: 71 years old.
How long have you lived in your House district? I have lived in Keene since April 2013, that is 9 years.
Family: My ex-wife (married for 30 years) and I raised three daughters. Two are married, and there is one grandchild. I remarried six years ago. My wife has a married daughter and a grandchild.
Education: MIT graduated1973 mathematics, Columbia University graduated 1991 MBA finance
Occupation: Currently retired, activism, writer. Prior employment: actuary, securities trader, computer programmer, gambler, Mr Mom.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Congregation Ahavas Achim 2013-2020. Rise Up New Hampshire currently.
Public/government service: I was elected to and served on the Port Washington NY Board of Education 1995-98.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Because the Republican/Democrat duopoly has let us down, I would like there to be at least four parties on New Hampshire’s election ballot — perhaps the four that received the most votes in the preceding presidential election — I would propose such a law and try to garner support. I would join those who currently work to restrain the Executive Branch, and to limit “States of Emergency”. I would work with those concerned about election integrity. I support the right of conscience exemptions for medical treatments (for example, for COVID “vaccines”).
COVID response medical malfeasance has been recognized as a crime against humanity. We broke at least four of ten Nuremberg Code precepts for medical experiments. 1) no coercion, 2) no alternatives 7) provision for the injured 10) closing a failing experiment. Like Nuremberg there should be prosecution of the worst: leaders, doctors, and journalists. I would work toward resolution, accountability, and avoidance of similar future acts.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I like the current NH law on abortion; I would not change it. I believe it to be generous to the choice side, as one might believe that when the baby kicks, (fourth or fifth month) it says: I’m here mom. — That is: “My body, my choice” would no longer apply.
The pregnancy reform I would like to see is that it be normal practice in pregnancy (whether held to term or aborted) to identify the male into the medical record. This might deter overly aggressive male courtship behavior, share the responsibility that the female solely bears currently, and make a greater proportion of pregnancies and babies welcome. This information would also be beneficial to the child as part of his/her medical history.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
“Climate science” is like “follow the science” in COVID response: asserted but not proven. Two of the climate responses, removing CO2 from the air and spraying aerosols to block the sun, both kill plant life, thereby human life. What are in those aerosols anyway?
I bet you didn’t know that 2021 was .18 degrees centigrade COLDER than 2020 (NASA measures world average land and sea temperatures and reports by month). Legacy mainstream media did not report it. 2021 was the coldest of the last seven years, again unreported. Similar to COVID “science”: mainstream media and big tech are siding with crooks to promote an expensive way for us to kill ourselves.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
When fewer students attend our neighborhood public schools, as has been happening for years, real estate taxes should go down. Students are fewer, but real estate taxes consistently go up. This needs to be investigated and fixed. Parents are, in general, the best judges of what is good for their children. We should encourage parental participation and give parents choices as far as their children’s education is concerned.
I went to the local public school K-12, as did my ex-wife, as did my wife, as did all our children. I served on the local school board — I am a fan of public local education, but it has currently gone awry, almost 2,000,000 students have left them nationwide. They need competition, and parents need options.
