Name: John Schmitt
Age: 69
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your House district? 11 years
Family: Single with no children
Education: BS Chemical Engineering from Manhattan College, Bronx, New York 1974
Occupation: Retired Chemical Engineer and Volunteer Firefighter
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
Past member of the National Rifle Association. Current member of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition
Public/government service: No past or current service
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Health Freedom is an essential constitutional right. Bills should be enacted that protect health privacy and citizens/employees rights. No government, private business, or employer should be allowed to deny any person the freedom to shop, travel, attend events, attend schools, or maintain employment based on vaccination status. Medicine should be strictly between doctors and their patients so laws need to be enacted to protect doctors from having their licenses threatened/taken away for practicing medicine if their practice protocols don’t follow suggested guidelines of government, CDC, FDA, health departments, or any other corrupt institutions.
To maintain honest elections, all unconstitutional vote tabulating machines must be eliminated and all state elections must return to constitutional strictly hand counted paper ballots. Laws are needed to severely penalize any forms of voting fraud.
New Hampshire is a constitutional republic; therefore all laws enacted must pass constitutional muster. Never ending emergency dictatorial rule by despotic governor executive orders should be outlawed as only the legislature is constitutionally empowered to make laws. Small constitutional state government will maintain low taxes.
I’m a strong supporter of all parental rights as God gave children to parents, not corrupt schools/governments.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I’m pro-life from conception so although the current 24 week law for allowing abortions is much better than a law that would allow abortions even later in a pregnancy, I certainly don’t approve of our current abortion law. Babies can live outside the womb before the 24 week cutoff period so ripping their body apart in the womb in a murderous abortion is a crime that cries out to heaven for vengeance!!! Our most precious God given and constitutional right is the right to life, and the right to life begins in the womb, and only ends with our natural deaths. And woman’s rights also begin the womb!!! So I would like to enact a law that would completely ban child sacrifice/abortion in New Hampshire although I realize the votes aren’t there for such a law at this time, but we should be able to at least lower the 24 weeks cutoff period. The unborn don’t have a voice so I will be a strong voice for them!!!
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The whole climate change/green new deal is a complete scam. There is no real science behind the carbon dioxide and/or methane causes climate change theory. Plants and trees use photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide and water into plant growth, food, and oxygen. So trying to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels will lower crop production and oxygen for us to breathe!!! Switching over from highly efficient, relatively cheap, easy to store, and readily available carbon fuels such as oil and gas to very inefficient, highly intermittent, and expensive renewable energy from wind or solar power would greatly lower our standard of living. And unless the electrical energy produced from wind/solar power is immediately used, expensive batteries are needed to store the electrical energy produced. Where and how do we get all the materials to build all the solar arrays and windmills that would be needed???? How do we dispose of toxic materials from the spent solar panels, windmills, and batteries????
So if elected, I will oppose all bills that promote or subsidize wind/solar power, the failed green new deal, or electric cars. I am however a strong supporter of highly efficient clean nuclear power.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
While I’m open to other ideas, I think the current system of using property taxes to fund public education is probably best. Under no circumstances would I ever vote to increase any tax, or to create any new taxes to fund public education, or for anything else for that matter as I want small constitutional government, not big out of control tax and spend government.
