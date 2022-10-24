Name: Amanda Elizabeth Toll
Age: 38
City or town of residence: Keene. I grew up in New Hampshire and have spent most of my life here.
How long have you lived in your House district? Almost 8 years
Family: My eight-year-old son Isaac and partner Alberto. Additionally, I am expecting a baby in December.
Education: M.Ed. from University of Massachusetts Amherst and B.A. from Hampshire College
Occupation: Small Business Owner / Yoga Teacher / Mother / State Representative
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Rights & Democracy, Cheshire County Democrats, Beit Ahavah Reform Synagogue
Public/government service: Women’s March Host, Former Cheshire County Holistic Moms Network Leader, Cheshire County Democrats Reproductive Rights Committee Chair, Keene Democrats Vice-Chair
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
I am re-running for NH State Representative to continue my fierce advocacy for women, children, LGBTQIAGNC folks, racial justice, and progressive social change. If elected, I will continue to do a combination of co-sponsoring and/or sponsoring legislation aligned with these goals, testify at public hearings, and be a consistent progress vote in the NH House.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I oppose state interventions aimed at restricting access to reproductive rights, including NH’s gestational abortion ban, parental notification law, and lack of Medicaid funding for abortion. I plan on keeping up a multi-pronged fight for reproductive justice: defensive work fighting off bad bills, offensive work advancing proactive bills (such as legislation to enshrine reproductive rights into state statute and our constitution), and going to bat for a budget that provides support to our reproductive health centers.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The legislature should pass legislation establishing greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for the state and establishing a climate plan. Additionally, they should pass legislation requiring the adoption of innovative vehicle emissions standards pursuant to section 177 of the federal Clean Air Act. The NH legislature should also be actively trying to pass legislation to incentivize renewable energy in the Granite State.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I support the State Supreme Court’s “Claremont Decision”, which makes clear that the state’s constitution obligates adequate funding of education. The legislature must assure equitable funding of all our public schools, regardless of financial circumstances. Further, it is the court’s responsibility to ascertain whether the legislature has accomplished this. All children, regardless of race, gender, parental income, or disability, are entitled to a quality education. The current disparities between wealthy and low-income school districts are both unacceptable and unconstitutional. I see this as an issue of reproductive justice, which is one of the key elements of my platform. Not only should each person be able to decide when they do – or do not – want to have children, but they should also be assured that the children they bring into the world have equitable access to the education that will prepare them to be active participants in our democratic system.
